EFFINGHAM— HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s main lobby entrance off of Maple Street will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Aug. 2 to allow for the use of a crane to replace some elevator equipment.
On Aug. 2, visitors should enter the hospital through the outpatient/Prairie Heart Institute entrance, also located off of Maple Street. Visitors can park in the nearby visitors’ parking lot to the right of the entrance.
The main entrance will re-open on Thursday, Aug. 3.
