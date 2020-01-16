EFFINGHAM — At this month’s Creative Learning Culture Lunch and Learn, community organizations learned how working together betters each one and the community overall.
Those attending had a united goal to create some awareness about organizations in Effingham County, especially focusing on learning and growth. It was held at the Effingham Public Library on Thursday.
The luncheon brought together some members of Impact 2030, which came about from Effingham County’s forward-thinking Vision 2020 group that began around 2005.
“City and county officials wanted to be very intentional about economic development in Effingham County,” said Chelle Beck, team member and Unit 40 curriculum director. “There have been some good things that have grown out of Vision 2020.”
Now, there is a team working on Impact 2030 and a steering committee will continue the work to help Effingham County be the best it can be, she said.
Among the upcoming events listed was one for parents to keep their children occupied this summer.
“We’re planning an activities fair in April and we are looking for vendors, and we do have some already,” said Beck. “Applications are due at the end of this month.”
The Summer Activities Fair will be held at the Village Square Mall and will be a one-stop for parents to find places for children to go and have activities to do this summer.
“This is for parents so they don’t have to spend hours hunting around for all the different summer activities and camps that go on in this community,” said Beck. “They can come to one place and get all the information and brochures, get registered, and will be at the Village Square Mall, from 2-6 p.m. April 2.”
Creative Learning Culture speakers this week included presentations by FISH, Effingham County CEO, Kiwanis, Project Child, and Complete Count Census.
Karen Luchtefeld, past board president for FISH, gave some history about the non-profit Christian organization, which began in the early 1960s in England. It came to the United States later and in 1969, it came to Effingham County.
“FISH is a group of local people, whose love and concern for others have banded them together for the sole purpose of helping those in need,” said Luchtefeld. “We are neighbors helping neighbors.”
The organization is run by volunteers and it receives no state or federal funds. Anything it is given is given away in the community, Luchtefeld. It is supported by free-will donations from individuals, organizations and businesses. She said the group is in need of drivers for transportation and Meals on Wheels delivery.
“Quietly, almost anonymously, we are putting our faith to work,” said Luchtefeld. “We are celebrating our 50th anniversary and our goal is to raise $50,000 this year.”
Effingham County CEO Students, all from St. Anthony High School, also spoke about the benefits of the program that started in Effingham and is called Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities.
Karlee Roepke, Makenna Grubb and Caroline Deters spoke about their projects and the program in general and mentioned the annual Trade Show will be held April 21. The trio talked about how they’ve learned to network, reach out and work with other students and adults, and how the experience has helped them with public speaking experiences.
Nicole Gardewine spoke about Effingham County Kiwanis Club is back. It was chartered in 2018 in this county. She said they are seeking memberships and corporate memberships to join the local group.
Kiwanis is a global organization that serves children of the world. The group meets from noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at McAlister’s Deli.
Gardewine said the group has recently helped with Enduring Freedom Ministries food pantry; volunteered a Crisis Nursery cleaning toys; transporting participants at Relay for Life and is about to roll out a ‘Birthday in a Box’ for children’s families that can’t afford to provide a birthday party.
“Our whole campaign will be about making sure every child has an opportunity for a birthday party and has that special day just for them,” said Gardewine. “It’s nice to be involved, help out groups and get to know others while building relationships.”
Project Child, located in Mt. Vernon, was also represented with Courtney Hatcher speaking in part about the childcare crisis in Effingham County. It serves 12 counties in the area, mostly rural areas. It is funded by the Department of Human Services.
Originally, it was to help parents find childcare in their area, but families need more than that, it was found, she said. The office works with families, referrals, resources, various trainings, and childcare assistance, as well. As of Oct. 1, the guidelines have changed and today more families will qualify for help through Project Child.
Abbey Nosbisch, Effingham City Clerk, spoke about the topic “Complete Count Census.” Nosbisch stressed the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census.
“Everyone counts,” said Nosbisch. “The first census was in 1790. The Constitution mandates that everyone in the country be counted every 10 years. It’s about fair representation.”
The census also helps draw boundary lines for school districts, legislative districts, congressional districts. It also distributes $675 billion in funding over the next 10 years – hospitals, schools, infrastructure, community programs and more. This is all dependent on the census data.
Nosbisch said all information is kept confidential regarding individuals or households. This is the first year the primary means to be counted will be done online.
Several upcoming events announced include topics brought by Safe Healthy People, colorectal screening event in March; Community of Excellence Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. March 25 in Beecher City; Creative Learning Culture, Summer Activities Fair, April 2, at the Village Square Mall; and two Lunch and Learns at the Effingham library, April 16 and September 17; Quality Environment, Effingham Recycles event; Vibrant Economy, Bark Park Fundraising and Lake Sara Forevever Fundraising.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.