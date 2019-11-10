Some sporting thick beards, runners donned their flannel for the Lumberjack Give Back 5k Walk and Run in Edgewood on Saturday at the old Edgewood Grade School.
There were 48 participants for the run/walk, which was held to benefit Eden’s Glory in Maryville.
Caleb Crocker of De Soto was one of the runners. Crocker said that he is a lumberjack as a profession so he thought the event would be right down his alley.
Mary York of Edgewood said that she liked the cause that the event was benefiting and her granddaughter was the organizer.
“I also wanted to see if these 76-year-old bones could do it,” she said.
Holly Doyle of Altamont said that her sister-in-law was doing the run, so she decided to do it. She liked that the proceeds are going to a good cause.
Aaron Myers of Raymond was representing his church, the Free Methodist Church in Hillsboro, and to support the cause Eden’s Glory.
Ashley Tappendorf, event organizer, said that the reason she went with a lumberjack theme is that it seemed like a good theme for fall. This is the first year for the 5k and she said that they plan on repeating the event.
After the race was done, participants were invited to enjoy refreshments, including an area that let them roast their own marshmallows.
There were a few different setups that participants could use for photo ops, including a lumberjack cutout and different lumberjack props such as paper cutouts of flannel hats, saws and sayings like, “So Plaid You Came,” “Channel The Flannel,” and “Axing For Trouble.”
Eden’s Glory provides two years of free housing and services for women ages 18 and older who are survivors of human trafficking. Services include safe housing, individual and group trauma therapy, life and job skills, medication and health care, daily devotions and spiritual support, daily exercise and nutrition, fun activities and outings, mentorship and service learning and access to education.
“Human trafficking is something that weighs heavy on my heart,” Tappendorf said. “And anything that fights against it is a good thing.”
