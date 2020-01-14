LSC Communications Inc. announced Tuesday morning it will close its Mattoon location along with two other plants in a move to “strengthen the company’s manufacturing platform by significantly reducing costs and improving utilization across” the company’s production facilities.
Formerly known as RR Donnelley until 2016, LSC announced via a news release on its website that it will close facilities in Strasburg, Virginia, and Glasgow, Kentucky, as well.
The plants are expected to be closed by July.
“LSC continues to take actions to capitalize on our greatest value drivers while optimizing our platform to efficiently and effectively deliver the best products and services for our clients,” said Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, in the news release.
“The actions we announced today represent another step in our proactive efforts to address the significant structural changes in the industry. With many print titles moving to a fully digital platform, decreasing their frequencies, page and/or run counts or closing entirely, our strategy is to further align our platform with these industry trends.”
The action coincides with LSC’s moves to strengthen the “operational and financial position” of the company since it terminated its merger agreement with Quad/Graphics last July, the news release said.
LSC will have closed eight facilities including the most recent announcement resulting in a reduction of its workforce by 2,500 employees. The JC-TC Journal Gazette reported Tuesday the Mattoon plant has 750 employees.
City officials in Mattoon and Charleston, Chamber executives, Lake Land College leaders and Coles Together announced they are already working to provide assistance to the employees affected by the announced closure.
“While we acknowledge that closings and cutbacks have been a trend in this industry for some time as digital media and communications have outpaced traditional print communication, it does not alleviate the sting of this news,” Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover said in a news release.
According to Ed Dowd, Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, “Our focus is on the employees, who are our friends and neighbors, as they navigate this difficult time,” noting the economic development team has already assembled and organized to provide guidance and assistance to the employees.
“Not only are we working with the State of Illinois to bring assistance and training resources to the affected employees, but we have already begun organizing a local job fair” said Angela Griffin, President of Coles Together. “We are working with all our partners to identify opportunities for new careers and training that will allow those affected to find new, productive careers with as little disruption in their private lives as possible. “
Dr. Josh Bullock, Lake Land College President, said, “Lake Land College stands ready to assist our fellow district citizens who will be impacted by this unfortunate news. The college offers a variety of educational and training opportunities and will work closely with impacted individuals to create a transition plan for their future career path.”
Dislocated worker services are provided through the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act administered by Lake Land College. These services can provide funding and support for impacted workers to attend a variety of training programs at Lake Land College.
City Administrator Kyle Gill added that once officials learn more details from the company about plans for the facility, they will work together to aggressively market it to new users so that it does not sit empty and unproductive.
“There are many companies looking for existing facilities and with the investment LSC and its predecessor made in the plant, it is likely there is a productive re-use for the site,” he said.
