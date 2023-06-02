Residents enrolled in Effingham County’s electric aggregation program now have a cheaper option as Ameren Illinois lowered its electric supply rate for residential customers.
A significant decrease in Ameren Illinois’ adjusted electric supply rate for unincorporated Effingham County residents went into effect Tuesday, according to an announcement made Wednesday by the county’s consultant for its municipal electric aggregation program, SIMEC LLC.
The county resumed its electric aggregation program in March under a contract with Constellation Energy, which included a fixed rate of 11.924 cents per kilowatt-hour that began with April meter readings.
“We were looking to lock in more of a fixed rate situation that wasn’t necessarily based on the market so much, and we were able to lock in the 11.924 cents per kilowatt-hour which put us below what Ameren’s current rate is,” Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit said at the time.
The contract only affected rural customers within the aggregation program that reside or operate beyond the boundaries of any of the county’s municipalities.
Since that time, Ameren’s rates have dropped from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to 8.04 cents per kilowatt hour, which is 3.88 cents per kilowatt hour less than the county’s current fixed rate under the aggregation program, according to SIMEC.
The sudden decrease wasn’t just a surprise for the county but for the county’s electric aggregation program consultants.
“It’s surprising to me, and our aggregate brokers were absolutely not expecting this decrease at all, whatsoever,” Douthit said Friday. “But we are looking to get a full report from them and kind of see what happened.”
The county paused its aggregate program in early 2022 when competitive prices exceeded Ameren’s before resuming it earlier this year. SIMEC had expected Ameren electricity bills to increase even more when Ameren adjusted its rates in June.
However, according to a news release, recent auctions for energy supply produced significantly lower charges for electric generating capacity and fuel, the major components of electric aggregation rates in Illinois.
“Overall, I feel like it’s a win-win for our people,” Douthit said.
Douthit explained that while residents can benefit from the new rate, they will also have the fixed Constellation rate to fall back on if they choose to opt back into the county’s electric aggregation program in the future as rates change.
“The way we’re set up, we’re still allowing our constituents to opt out, and if the lower amount presents itself, they have that option,” he said.
For those looking to take advantage of the dip in Ameren Illinois’ adjusted supply rate, Douthit said unincorporated county residents can easily opt of the electric aggregation program by calling Constellation’s toll-free number 833-999-4862 or go online at www.constellation.com. Residents should have their 10-digit Ameren account number available to opt out.
