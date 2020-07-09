A Louisville woman was injured in an accident in Clay County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported Pavlo Diplon, 57, of Branson, Missouri, was driving a white 2012 Chevrolet box truck, south on U.S. 45, just north of Roadrunner Road, when Diplon began to pass a line of traffic formed behind a slow-moving implement of husbandry in a no-passing zone. A vehicle behind the implement, a tan 2013 Ford Edge driven by Judy K. Porter, 65, of Louisville, turned left into a private drive and was struck in the driver's door by the box truck. The accident occurred at 1:45 p.m.
Diplon refused medical attention. Porter was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Diplon was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and passing in a no-passing zone.
