EFFINGHAM — A Louisville man charged with criminal sexual assault has posted bond.
Lane R. Holkenbrink, 18, is charged with the Class 1 felony. Judge Kevin Parker set Holkenbrink's bond at $50,000 last week.
Judici.com records indicate Holkenbrink posted $5,000, or 10 percent, and was released Tuesday.
Holkenbrink also on Tuesday made his first appearance with his attorney, Fred Johnson. Johnson indicated he filed a subpoena duces tecum in the case, or a writ ordering a person to attend a court and bring relevant documents.
Johnson said his client also waived his right to a prompt preliminary hearing to give the Illinois State Police enough time to gather the subpoenaed material.
Authorities say that on or about May 17, Holkenbrink and a teenage female were in the back of a pickup truck driven by another. The truck was headed from Clay County to Effingham County.
Authorities say that while in the back of the truck, Holkenbrink had sexual intercourse with the female, who was intoxicated at the time.
A passenger in the front seat of the truck filmed the incident and later shared the video with others, according to authorities. Witnesses said when the truck arrived at its destination, the female could barely keep her head up and was unconscious.
A sexual assault kit was done on the female and indicated there was sexual penetration. Authorities said blood was also found on the victim’s clothing.
Holkenbrink is next in court at 10 a.m. on June 10.
