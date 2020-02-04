A Louisville man was injured Monday when his vehicle overturned, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Randy L. Ranes, 62, was traveling westbound in a 2013 Nissan passenger car on Sailor Springs Road near Penny Drive in Clay County at 5:08 p.m.
Ranes then lost control of his vehicle, swerved off the roadway to the right, struck a ditch, overturned multiple times and came to a rest approximately 15 yards on the north side of the roadway.
Ranes was transported to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, for treatment of injuries. Ranes was cited for improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.
