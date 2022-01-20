A 72-year-old Louisville man died early Thursday in a Clay County crash on Sailor Springs Road just east of Coral Drive, according to Illinois State Police.
Police identified the victim as David C. Beccue, who was driving a 2019 Ford Ranger westbound on Sailor Springs Road at about 12:15 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Beccue was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
