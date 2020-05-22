EFFINGHAM — A Louisville man has been charged with criminal sexual assault.
Lane R. Holkenbrink, 18, is charged with the Class 1 felony and was arraigned in the Effingham County Circuit Court Friday. He appeared via video call.
Judge Kevin Parker found probable cause to detain Holkenbrink and set his bond at $50,000, of which Holkenbrink would pay 10 percent, or $5,000 to obtain his release.
Effingham County Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales had requested a $100,000 cash bond with conditions of no contact with the victim or her family and that Holkenbrink be subject to electronically monitored home confinement.
Parker set the lesser bond with the requested conditions and added no contact with minors under the age of 18.
Prior to bond being set, Scales told the court that on or about May 17, Holkenbrink and a teenage female were in the back of a pickup truck driven by another. The truck was headed from Clay County to Effingham County.
Authorities say that while in the back of of the truck, Holkenbrink had sexual intercourse with the female, who was intoxicated at the time.
Scales said a passenger in the front seat of the truck filmed the incident and later shared the video with others. Witnesses said when the truck arrived at its destination, the female could barely keep her head up and was unconscious.
Scales said a sexual assault kit was done on the female and indicated there was sexual penetration. Blood was also found on the victim’s clothing.
Scales noted that Holkenbrink has no prior criminal history and was found to be at mid-range to reoffend, according to a sexual offender assessment.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt was appointed to represent Holkenbrink for bond purposes only. Schmidt said Holkenbrink appeared to present no flight risk and requested he be released on his own recognizance.
In finding probable cause and setting bond, Parker noted the pre-trial services reports and assessments as well as Holkenbrink’s lack of criminal history. Parker called the offense a “serious, serious crime” before setting bond.
Holkenbrink told the court that he hiring an attorney.
Holkenbrink next appears in court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.