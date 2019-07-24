When Cassie Heynen of Effingham went to the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control to pick up her lost Great Pyrenees, Buddy, she found another member of her family.
Heynen said the animal control officers showed her another Great Pyrenees that had been surrendered to the shelter. She said it didn't take much convincing for her to adopt the pup.
"I was so upset and embarrassed that Buddy got away. Then I saw her," Heynen said of her new Great Pyrenees, Graycie. "It didn't take much for me to get talked into taking her."
Animal Control Officer Vanessa Skavlem said Heynen had to pay just $40 for Graycie, thanks to a new community business sponsorship program. Local businesses pay a portion of the animal's adoption fee to sponsor the animal and make the adoption process easier financially.
Skavlem said that kind of community support makes stories like Heynen's happen.
"It's just a community thing," Skavlem said. "It's just been so great how the community has come together to sponsor these animals."
Heynen immediately connected with the dog. She said when Graycie looked at her, it was as if the pup already knew her.
Heynen said the adoption was meant to be, and little did she know, her pup, Buddy, and new family member, Graycie, were already family.
"They were both born in February, so they are now almost 6 months old," Heynen said."You can hardly tell the two apart. When we put them together, they immediately touched noses and hugged each other."
Heynen said Graycie has easily fit into her family alongside Buddy and another Great Pyrenees, Dexter. The canine trio came from a litter of 12.
Heynen said there is no doubt Graycie was meant for her family.
"She's very loving, kind and energetic. She fits right in and has plenty of room to play," Heynen said. "We all already love her, just like her brothers, Buddy and Dexter."
Heynen said the sibling dogs currently live at her boyfriend's house, just off of U.S. Route 40 near Altamont. Heynen thanks the officers at the animal shelter and control facility for the new member of the family.
"The ladies at the animal shelter are amazing women. They said it was meant to be," Heynen said.
Effingham County Board member Heather Mumma, who is in charge of the animal control shelter, said the facility is a no-kill shelter and has been so for the past year. Mumma said she encourages those looking to adopt to stop by the shelter located on E. Eiche, near Landfill 33.
The shelter is open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For more information on adoptable pets, visit the Effingham County Animal Shelter and Control Facebook page or call 217-347-5695.
Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at kaitlin.cordes@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151 ext. 132.
