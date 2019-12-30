A tornado made a short touch down in September while a winter storm dumped nearly eight inches of snow on the Effingham area in December. Construction and renovations began in two area school districts seeking to improve and expand their educational centers.
Unpredictable accidents and crimes impacted many towns in the area. A new police chief took the helm of the Effingham Police Department within a new facility in 2019.
Meanwhile, new stores, restaurants and businesses opened or announced their openings while some companies left the region.
Here’s a look back at some of the 2019 events across the area:
January
• In early January, Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education hired contractors for a $14 million renovation that was expected to take three summers to complete. FGM Architects and Poettker Construction were hired to lead the major project. All of the work falls in the scope of already state approved Health-Life Safety projects – 110 different items in all.
• A group of Lions in Altamont celebrated 80 years of service to the community. In 1938, a group of Altamont businessmen started holding meetings as a community organization. After getting a sponsorship from the Vandalia Lions Club, it became the chartered Altamont Lions Club by Lions Clubs International on Jan. 10, 1939.
• Delaine Donaldson, a retired teacher who now serves as president of the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association, was named the 2019 Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year. EDN Editor Jeff Long presented the award to Donaldson at the annual Effingham County Chamber of Commerce business recognition gala at the Keller Convention Center. Also during the gala, The Effingham Teutopolis News Report recognized Jill Schultz as the Volunteer of the Year.
• Charles “Chuck” Keller, a 2017 nominee for the Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year, died on his 80th birthday in January.
February
• The state has awarded the Village of Dieterich a $306,600 grant to help make significant improvements to Liberty Memorial Park.
• Adjacent to Effingham City Hall, the city’s new police station officially opened on Valentine’s Day. The new state-of-the-art facility brings the police department more than double the space it had in its former facility. The new state-of-the-art police station encompasses 26,457 square feet. The design was intended to complement City Hall, offering a campus for city business.
• St. Elmo resident Levi Mahon heard the words “Come On Down!” He was a contestant and winner on “The Price Is Right” with host Drew Carey. Mahon came home with winnings totaling $39,163 in cash and prizes.
March
• The Altamont Police Department seized three bricks of cocaine following a recent routine traffic stop, according to Police Chief Alan Heiens. Heiens said a vehicle search was conducted, and three bricks of cocaine with an approximate weight of 2,346 grams were located. It had a street value of the cocaine of $95,000.
• A livestock truck delivering 3,000 pigs to Indiana overturned along Interstate-70 near Casey, causing a scramble as authorities and volunteers rounded up the animals. The accident happened near milepost 127, about two miles west of Casey, between Casey and Greenup, according to Illinois State Police. The crash occurred due to driver illness, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway, police said. The driver was cited for improper lane usage. Approximately 100 pigs perished.
• Fire caused significant damage to Teutopolis Banquet Hall Saturday following a recent major renovation on that building. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy black smoke and called in help from other fire districts. Cause was later determined to be spontaneous heating combustion of kitchen towels with cooking oil in the kitchen. The damage to the structure was estimated at $2 million and $250,000 to its contents.
• Area residents have been waiting a long time for Hobby Lobby’s grand opening, which came toward the end of March, at its location at 1006 North Keller Drive in Effingham. The 55,000-square-foot store is the 39th for the company in Illinois.
• The former R&R Vacuums, which had a sign across the entryway that read: “Over 30 Years in the Business that Sucks,” was torn down. Located at 511 W. Jefferson, the house was razed after the most recent owner decided it would take too much expense to bring it up to code. The Schallert Trust purchased it in December 2018.
April
• A Dieterich native Stacia Hollinshead, 30, was laid to rest in early April after being shot 15 times. Her former husband, Ulisses Medina Espinosa, of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, was charged with first-degree murder and domestic abuse. Hollinshead was a DeKalb County Assistant State’s Attorney, an 11-year Army Veteran and a Northern Illinois University law school graduate. She was visiting her ex-husband’s parents with their young daughter, when the attack happened.
• The Effingham County Board in April passed a referendum calling for separation from Chicago and a resolution declaring the FOID card unconstitutional. The board received both support and opposition to the referendum and resolution from audience members in a crowd of nearly 30 people.
• During the April elections several new faces came into public office for area city councils, park boards, school boards.
• Effingham County voters in the spring 2019 election again rejected a 1 percent sales tax that would have benefited area school building projects. The margin was 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent – or 3,465 against and 2,884 in favor. This was the third time the sales tax question appeared on the ballot; 58 percent of Effingham County voters rejected it in 2017; and 73 percent voted against it in 2014.
May
• Moran’s Orchard in Trilla shut its doors in May after 93 years in business due to regulations that have been put in place to prevent contamination of food. The regulation focuses on setting the first federal regulatory standards for the production, harvest and handling of fruits and vegetables, in an effort to prevent microbial contamination and reduce food-borne illnesses associated with fresh produce. “The people that wrote this have nothing to do with agriculture,” Owner Jane Moran said.
• A new Effingham police chief was appointed May 11, replacing former chief Jeff Fuesting, who served as the city’s chief for more than two years. The Effingham City Council unanimously voted to appoint Jason McFarland, who has been with the police department for 19 years. The officers and telecommunicators of the Effingham Police Department have overwhelmingly passed a no confidence vote against Fuesting in April.
• Traffic was slowed in the southbound lane of Interstate 57 near exit 159 at Fayette Avenue on May 19 after a semi tractor-trailer caught fire around 4:45 p.m. The trailer was loaded with $300,000 worth of boxes of Kit Kat candy bars. Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the damage estimate includes approximately $75,000 for the 2018 Freightliner truck-tractor and $45,000 for the 2018 refrigerated trailer, as reported by the semi driver. In total, including the loss of the Kit Kats, Tutko said he estimates damages at a cost of around $420,000. The driver was not injured, and to fire appeared to have started in the area of the trailer refrigeration unit.
• The Toledo Neal Center YMCA held its grand opening in the spring. The center officially opened in January.
• Dr. Henry James Poterucha, M.D. died in May at the age of 93. He would be remembered for delivering close to 4,000 babies, among being a pillar in the community and active parishioner in his church.
June
• Nearing the start of the third year without a contract, a tentative agreement was reached in early June for the Effingham Educational Support Professionals. The union, which has 130 members, had been working without a contract with Unit 40 since June 30, 2017. Informational picketing began in January, and the tentative agreement was ratified in July.
• Hodgson Mill announced in June that the Effingham company’s operations moved out of state after the business was acquired by New York-based Hudson River Foods. Hudson River Foods Chief Operating Officer Donna Ratner said the company made a 100 percent buyout of Hodgson Mill brand of baking mixes and flours. The production has been moved to Hudson River Foods manufacturing plant in the Village of Castle-on-Hudson, New York.
• The Effingham Fire Department was called to 215 E. St. Louis at 5:52 p.m. June 8 after receiving reports of a garage fire at that residence. While en route, firefighters received numerous reports of an explosion in the building and a person, later identified as Kenny L. Cathey, 26, of Casey, lying on the ground outside the garage. Cathey was charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony.
• Repairs for the Effingham County building elevator were finished in the middle of June after the Effingham County Board declared the broken elevator an emergency in January. The board’s tax and finance committee also turned down an offer from Effingham city officials who offered to help pay for the repairs, saying the written offer differed from the city’s verbal offer.
• Musician Glenn C. “Lip” Lewis of Mason died in June at age 70. He was known for his support of the veterans and often would play Taps at services. He was a member of several bands including the community FACE Orchestra.
July
• Beecher City Unit 20 School District had a leadership change when Philip Lark went from junior-senior high school principal to district superintendent on July 1. Lark replaced Scott Cameron, who accepted a superintendent position for the Pawnee School District.
• Altamont Community High School gained national recognition for the school being named one of “America’s Best High Schools” by U.S. News and World Report for 2019.
• A man on parole for aggravated assault against a police officer was arrested on July 8 in connection with the death of a Shelbyville woman after a high-speed chase through three counties. Shelbyville police identified the man arrested as Deven A. Barger, 24, and the deceased as Samantha Cushing, 22, whose body was found in a home at 112 N. Will St. in Shelbyville. Cushing was pregnant at the time of her murder, and her unborn child died as well. Cushing’s 3-year-old child was in the vehicle with Barger at the time of his arrest and was recovered unharmed when Barger surrendered to police without incident in Christian County after a chase through Effingham and Shelby counties, officials said.
August
• Construction of the addition to the Teutopolis High School began in the summer, and the Unit 50 school board heard in August that four renovated classrooms would be done in time for the 2019-2020 school year. Work continued on the project throughout the fall and winter and are expected to spill into 2020.
• Officials announced the 2020 opening of Golden Corral. The buffet-style restaurant replaces Ryan’s Buffet at 1102 Avenue of Mid-America, which closed abruptly in September 2018.
• The Illinois Fire Safety Institute started burning Eagle Creek Resort on Aug. 17. Ten Lake Shelbyville Area fire departments spent time the first weekend on interior live fire training at the separate Eagles’ Nest Resort. Over the weekend, they took part in exterior fire training, as they burned both buildings of the main resort.
September
• The Altamont City Council in mid-September agreed to transfer its lease with the owners of the former Dairy Bar to the potential owners of El Rancherito. Commissioners Dan Milleville and Todd Slingerland voted against the agreement. Milleville said because of his absence the past few weeks due to family issues, he did not have enough time to read through the lease, and Slinderland said he believed the El Rancherito owners should receive a brand new lease.
• The Effingham Event Center saw a change of leadership as Mark Spour replaced long-time manager Steve Martin. Spour has been a part-time bartender at the hall for 21 years. Martin said he planned to retire after 18 years at the helm of the event center.
• A funnel cloud was spotted over Effingham on Sept. 1. National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Geelhart said the funnel cloud formed under a rain shower and had a little rotation due to the wind shift. He estimated the touchdown was somewhere near the Effingham and Cumberland county line, or about five miles north of Teutopolis, and no damage was reported.
• Mary Sur of Effingham and long-time Neoga teacher died unexpectedly at age 72, in September. She was also known for her dedication to being a scorekeeper at Neoga basketball games and a huge fan of the game.
October
• City officials dedicated the long-awaited revamped Jefferson Avenue on Oct. 28. The construction took 95 days. The street was completely opened to traffic on Oct. 10, after having sections of it closed intermittently since July 8 when construction began.
• Entrances to Fifth Third Bank at 200 East Jefferson Avenue were secured by police Oct. 15 after a Diana L. Keen of Elkhart, Indiana, left a suspicious package at the bank. Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said she was on foot and was detained a few blocks from the bank within minutes of the call. Authorities later found the package contained paper and personal items after the Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad was called in to inspect the package.
November
• Long-time director of the Effingham Performance Center Rich Jorn announced his resignation from the performing arts center Nov. 1. Jorn accepted an executive director position at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro, Kentucky. “There will always be a special place in my heart for the EPC and the staff,” said Jorn. “I told them all that I will always be just a phone call away.”
• Two Vandalia teens and two adults died Nov. 16 in Coffeen while returning home from a Vandalia High School playoff football game. A 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male of Harvel was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 185, .23 miles east of East 14th Road when the pickup crossed over the center line and struck head on an eastbound 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Jackolyn C. Protz, 72, of Sullivan. Passengers in the minivan were William H. Protz, 73, and 14-year-olds Holly Lidy and Jenna Protz. All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.
• In a split vote, the Effingham City Council approved on Nov. 19 allowing the sale of adult-use recreational cannabis in the city after several lengthy discussions and public input. Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach and Commissioner Merv Gillenwater, both with lengthy law enforcement backgrounds, voted to prohibit the sale of recreational cannabis, while Commissioners Libby Moeller, Larry Micenheimer and Hank Stephens voted not to prohibit the sale, thereby allowing it in 2020.
December
• While it was a bit early according to the calendar, Effingham looked like winter had hit hard on Dec. 16. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon, the area was seeing snowfall rates of an inch an hour accumulating around 3-5 inches of snow until the system moved on.
• Two women were injured during an Altamont home invasion on Dec. 21. Authorities charged Ryan J. Beccue, 28, of Altamont, with home invasion. Altamont Police Sgt. John Cotton said Beccue surrendered after the SWAT team deployed tear gas at his mother’s home along Rt. 40. He was the only occupant of the Route 40 residence at the time police arrived. The incident began at about 5:30 p.m., when Cotton said Beccue entered the home on Bond Street. Occupants of the home called police. After setting up a perimeter, police discovered footprints in the snow leading away from the residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.