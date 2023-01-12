EFFINGHAM — Since an Eagle Scout first came up with the idea several years ago, Effingham residents have dreamed of having a dog park of their own. The dream became a reality Monday as the new Evergreen Bark Park officially opened just north of Evergreen Hollow Park.
The park’s opening day was met with clear skies, sunshine, and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees, and it didn’t take long for local dog owners to begin flocking to the park with their fury companions who were eager to make friends.
The Evergreen Bark Park project is the product of a collaboration between the Evergreen Bark Park Committee, Effingham Park District, Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and the residents of Effingham.
A good portion of the funding for the dog park was provided by the residents of Effingham who donated online or took part in events, including a 5K organized by the Evergreen Bark Park Committee in August of 2021 at the Effingham Performance Center.
Among the residents who contributed to the cause is Nancy Kessler of Effingham, who brought her Boston terrier “granddog,” Lucy, to the dog park as her granddaughter played at the adjacent Harmony Playground with her mother.
Kessler had been looking forward to the opening of the Bark Park for quite some time.
“We’ve been waiting and waiting,” Kessler said.
Lucy was adopted from the Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary.
“Her sister was adopted from EARS just two houses down, so she gets to play with her sister a lot,” she said.
Before the opening of the Bark Park, Kessler said she and her family would take Lucy for walks around the neighborhood, which required them to keep her leashed. Kessler wanted Lucy to have the chance to run around without a leash.
“It’s just not as much fun as just running,” Kessler said of Lucy being leashed.
As more dogs entered the park, Lucy almost instantly made new friends and began running around and playing with dogs. She didn’t let her size get in the way.
“She doesn’t know she’s not a big dog,” Kessler said.
The park is already gaining popularity with local dog owners such as Effingham’s Madison Holste, who made three trips to the park on the day it opened to the public.
“I love it so far,” Holste said.
Holste said she was already planning to take her kids to the nearby Harmony Playground with her husband, Broch Holste, after they finished school Monday when she decided to bring Reign, her 11-month-old German shepherd, to check out the new park.
Prior to the opening of the park, Holste said she would take Reign for walks on the Effingham TREC trail.
“I just kept trying to show up to see if other people came, and then, at about 2 o’clock, it really got busy,” she said.
Holste said socialization was the primary reason she brought her young dog to the park Monday.
Ashley Ludwig of Effingham was accompanied by her son, Benjamin, as she took their dog, Teddy, to the park for the first time Monday.
“We were just excited to get him out here to see how he would do playing out in open space and around other dogs,” Ludwig said.
According to Ludwig, their 1 1/2-year-old sheepadoodle earned his name and subsequent nickname, “Big Ted,” due to his fur resembling that of a teddy bear.
Ludwig said Teddy can be quite shy, but it didn’t take long for Big Ted to join his fellow canines and burn up some pent-up energy — something that was difficult for Teddy to do before the park opened. Teddy has an electric fence at home, but Ludwig said, “Besides at home, he never gets to just go out and run.”
Although the park is open, there are plans to add amenities to it. They include a dog washing area and a water fountain for both dogs and their owners.
Donations are still being accepted through the Effingham Park District website. Donors can also purchase a personalized memory brick that will be displayed at the park. The link to the site where donors can purchase a brick is available on the Evergreen Bark Park Committee’s Facebook page.
