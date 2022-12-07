The annual “Locker Blessings” sponsored by Enduring Freedom Ministries, 304 South West Street, Shumway, is scheduled for Dec. 31, beginning at 8 a.m.
Organizers say so far about double the number of children have signed up to participate this year, with registration still open through Dec. 16 — so contributions and donations are greatly appreciated.
To register a child between the ages of 1 and 17 or to inquire about making a donation contact Vickie Kight at 217-240-0059.
Last year the program helped 136 kids. So far, 236 kids have been registered. As always, this is a free event.
A parent or grandparent must register before Dec. 16, and must attend the event.
There are three age groups.
“We are giving away one brand new toddler bed, and the other groups will each draw for a brand new twin bed,” Kight said.
What is Locker Blessings?
Parents bring their kids and are first fed a hot meal (out of the 5&2 Kitchen), then they will shop at the Jesus Mart (free grocery store), and the kids will draw a locker number. They will go to that locker and receive all the presents in it.
Kight said toys and other items for teenagers are especially needed.
