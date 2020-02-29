EFFINGHAM — Around 30 people stood in the cold to be the first customers in line to purchase adult-use recreational cannabis at Rise Effingham Saturday morning.
Rise Effingham, formerly The Clinic Effingham, began selling recreational cannabis at 8 a.m. At the front of the line just before the store opened was Jessica Tracy of Lawrenceville.
Tracy said she had been waiting at the Rise Effingham doors since 5:30 a.m. Saturday and was looking forward to “cutting out the middle man” now that recreational cannabis is legal and available in Effingham.
“I came here because of the dependability of the workers and the variety of products,” Tracy said.
Tracy said she plans to utilize the recreational cannabis to help stabilize her bipolar disorder. She said smoking cannabis helps her manage her symptoms and to function daily.
Tracy was not the only traveler who came to Effingham to buy marijuana. Noah and Sharon Haynes of Salem both said they were glad there will now be a recreational cannabis dispensary closer to home rather than near St. Louis and Champaign area.
“I’ve really been looking forward to this,” Noah Haynes said. “I’m so happy Effingham has it because that means I won’t have to travel as far.”
Noah Haynes said he had been anticipating the opening of Rise Effingham’s recreational sector because he drives by the store on the interstate almost every day.
Sharon Haynes said she is looking forward to having easier access to recreational pot so that she can use it to ease her joint and back pain. Sharon Haynes said she suffers from joint dysfunction.
Not all of Saturday’s customers were from out of town. Jacob Neal of Effingham stood in line donning a stocking cap and heavy jacket.
Neal said he had previously traveled to a dispensary over an hour away, but now that Rise Effingham has opened, he said it will save him travel time.
“I’m just glad I won’t have to travel for it,” Neal said. “I was going to Sunnyside Dispensary in Champaign. I’ve been waiting for this because now it’s closer to home.
The dispensary held a soft opening on Friday, and while Rise Effingham Director of Outreach Kelley Esker said she could not reveal the number of customers from Friday’s opening, she estimated the store would be busy over the weekend.
Esker said many of the customers who stopped in for the Green Thumb Industry-owned dispensary’s first day of sales came off the interstate and were just traveling through.
“Yesterday we had a soft opening and we were steady all day. That speaks volumes to us just because we didn’t advertise our soft opening. It was just people driving by off the interstate stopping in and hoping that we were open. We were seeing residents from Missouri. We saw some from Indiana, and we actually even had one from Pennsylvania,” Esker said.
Esker said the opening of the dispensary’s recreational side will not only bring revenue to the store but also to the community, restaurants and shopping places because of the travelers and locals the store will bring in.
Esker said once word gets out that the recreational side of the store is open, foot traffic will pick up.
“I think once everyone realizes we’re open, we’re going to be busy nonstop,” Esker said.
Rise Effingham is located at 1011 Ford Avenue, Suite C in Effingham. Regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
