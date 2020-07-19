STRASBURG — Drivers from all over the area gathered at the Strasburg city park Sunday to compete in a golf cart race.
The race was the first for the Strasburg Lions Club Homecoming. The homecoming celebrated its 64th year with a three-day celebration, ending Sunday with the golf cart race.
Four drivers raced around a small track painted onto a grassy field at the Strasburg park. Each driver was allowed a three-person pit crew.
The pit crew was in charge of all things typical of a race, such as airing up tires, supplying fuel and washing the windshield. The Strasburg race modified these duties a bit, with the pit crew filling empty milk jugs with water in place of fuel and placing duct tape on the wheel wells of the golf carts signifying a tire change rather than taking off and replacing each wheel.
Just before the race started at noon, driver Howard Dust of Shumway and his pit crew, consisting of wife Kay Dust, friends Charlene Telgmann and Strasburg Mayor Cinda Held, prepared their pit area for the multi-lap competition.
The four donned matching green T-shirts that read “Kay’s Kart Crew,” named after Kay Dust. The three ladies making up the pit crew grew up together in Strasburg and meet at the annual homecoming every year.
This time the four decided to take on a new challenge during the homecoming event.
“We were hunting for something fun,” Telgmann said.
“We came out to have fun and to make sure everyone else watching has fun, too,” Held said. “It’s a nice day for this too.”
Kay Dust said the idea for the pit crew name was just something alliterative the group came up with. She said the T-shirts ensured the group “looked good while having fun.”
Howard Dust took some practice laps at his Shumway home before coming out to compete at the Strasburg park. Telgmann also practiced the night before, timing herself as she ran around her own golf cart and placed pieces of duct tape on the tires.
Down the way from Kay’s crew, 9-year-old Zaden Bell sat in a golf cart as he studied the race rules. Bell was part of his cousin Paige Cognion’s pit crew for the day.
“I’m pit crew No. 2. My cousin, Paige, is going to be the driver,” Bell said.
Bell pointed to some toy dinosaurs he attached to the front end of the cart. He said he chose to decorate the cart and liked how it turned out.
Cognion was the youngest driver and the only female in the competition. Cognion said she felt confident behind the wheel as the 16-year-old learned how to drive by practicing with the golf cart.
Cognion, who lives in Altamont, said after the race that she had fun driving and that it was her first time competing in a golf cart race.
“It was a little bit harder to turn than I thought it would be, but it was really fun,” Cognion said.
Cognion ended up snagging fourth place but led many laps during the race.
Howard Dust coasted in at second place, though for much of the race he kept pace with the winner, Josh Layton.
The Rev-Er-Up golf cart race was the brainchild of Lions Club member John Wittenberg. According to the latest issue of Strasburg’s Gnome News, Wittenberg got the idea for the race while vacationing in Florida. Those in his Florida neighborhood started up their own golf cart races, and Wittenberg enjoyed them so much that he wanted to bring them to Strasburg.
This year’s homecoming event also featured an all-you-can-eat fish fry, a homecoming parade with the theme “Honoring Our Local Medical Heroes,” a 5K and 1-mile fun walk, tractor pull and pedal tractor pull.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.