Voters from across Effingham joined others from around the state and nation at the polls Tuesday for the general election. Local election officials said the turnout appeared higher than previous elections.
By Monday afternoon, the Effingham County Clerk’s Office said 3,530 early ballots had been cast and 724 votes collected by mail. Also as of Monday, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections, 1.2 million ballots from early or mail-in voters had been cast in the state of Illinois.
Douglas Township Election Judge Marian Lee Althoff also served as an election judge during the primary election and said Tuesday's turnout was shaping up to be higher than that.
Despite not getting home until 11:30 p.m. after the long primary election, Althoff said she has found a way to pass the time at St. Anthony High School, where her polling place is located.
“It’s better," she said. "I would bring my crochet thing here. I was able to finish my afghan.”
Election day is usually hectic for election judges, but Althoff said she enjoys helping with the election process.
“It’s a blast, and It’s a really cool thing to see people you haven’t seen in a long time,” Althoff said. “This time we’re really determined to vote and to do our part.”
Election judges at the Mound Township polling place in the Altamont Muncipal Building said Tuesday’s voter turnout was a bit higher than it has been in previous elections. By 9:30 a.m., they had received 839 votes.
As of approximately 11:10 a.m., Teutopolis’ first precinct reported that 202 people had voted. Election judges at the Teutopolis Village Hall said that was a lot higher than previous elections.
Additionally, election judges at one of the Douglas Township polling places also said they were definitely busier than they were during the primary election. Four of the Douglas precincts were located in the polling place at the First Baptist Church in Effingham, and as of approximately 11:30 a.m. election judges said 244 people had voted.
Several voters stressed the importance of exercising their right to have a say in what happens to the county, Illinois, and the nation as a result of the midterm election.
“I just feel like it’s very important for everyone to get out and vote. It’s our chance to make changes,” said Jennifer Murray, 40, of Altamont.
Another Altamont voter, Shela Yagow, said working as a history teacher at Teutopolis Junior High School has helped her realize the importance of voting.
“I teach, so I see the value in all this and so I definitely had to vote,” Yagow said.
Yagow, 56, described what she considered most important when she cast her votes Tuesday: Candidates who are kind, fair, and “who’s not out to get the other guy, who truly does care.”
She believes a lot of the harsh political rhetoric in recent years has created a great deal of tension between voters in the United States, and she is tired of seeing all of the anger from politicians and their supporters.
“I just feel like there’s a lot of hatred within the community, and I’d like to eliminate that,” she said. “It shouldn’t enrage people. It should make you want to find the best candidate and someone that’s there to truly be there for the people.”
St. Anthony High School Secretary Janice Semple of Effingham voted at the high school Tuesday and said she did so because she feels the needs and interests of Illinois communities like Effingham have been forgotten.
“We all want our voices to be heard, but when you’re in Southern Illinois, you often wonder if your voice matters,” Semple said. “I guess I just want to vote for the person who will speak for his or her people.”
Making his voice heard was first-time voter Effingham High School senior Nate Braun.
Braun, 18, said much of his ideology is similar to that of the Republican Party. He said the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic would likely impact his decisions at the polls.
“My biggest issue right now would probably be the way that we’ve rebounded from COVID,” Braun said. “I think some of the quarantine stuff went on for a little bit longer than necessary.”
Registered nurse Brianne Wilson, 43, of Effingham, arrived at the high school with her son, Elijah Wilson, 22. Brianne Wilson said the most important issue to her as a voter is the Illinois gubernatorial race between Republican Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent.
However, other voters like Janet Goldstein, 60, said the economy was her biggest concern as she cast her vote at Teutopolis Village Hall.
Several local races were uncontested; their candidates decided in the June primary. Check effinghamdailynews.com on Wednesday for vote totals in those races.
