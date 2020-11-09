Long-time St. Elmo resident Richard Lowe completed last year a three-part interview for the Lincoln Presidential Library Illinois Veterans Remembered Oral History program.
Lowe grew up during the Great Depression on a southern Illinois farm, then spent World War II in the Navy. He served on the destroyer USS Wadsworth, which saw action in several of the most important naval battles in the Pacific theater. Following the war, he returned to Illinois, went to college on the G.I. Bill, and spent a long and productive career teaching agriculture and ag business courses both at the high school level and to farmers in the St. Elmo area of southern Illinois. In that capacity, he helped modernize Illinois farming during an era when farm yields were exploding.
You can hear Richard's story at: https://www2.illinois.gov/alplm/library/collections/OralHistory/VeteransRemember/worldwarII/Pages/Lowe,-Richard.aspx
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Oral History Program is dedicated to preserving the stories and memories of Illinois‘s citizens, not just the famous and prominent among us, but of people from all walks of life. Oral history combines the most ancient way humanity has preserved history — through the spoken word — with modern technology. It preserves the first-hand accounts of people who have lived eventful lives, giving voice to those who are too often overlooked by traditional historians, and recording stories and experiences too rarely preserved.
The Oral History Program is organized into the projects. The program's top priority projects are Illinois Statecraft (IL politics), Agriculture in Illinois, and Veterans Remember. Patrons who would like to find out more about a particular interview are encouraged to visit the library. Many of the interviews include additional documents, photos and related materials that are preserved in the oral history archive maintained in the Library’s Audio-Visual Department.
For further information, or for making an appointment, call the reference desk at 217-524-6358. Library hours are Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
