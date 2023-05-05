During the 66th National Elks Law Day on Thursday, local students held a mock city council meeting as they wrapped up their day which was spent shadowing city and county officials.
Prior to the mock meeting, students, Elks, city officials and county officials all gathered at the Elks Lodge in Effingham for some comfort food.
Several Elks, including Effingham Elks Secretary Mike Porter, helped prepare the beef Manhattans that participants were treated to as they heard from this year’s guest speaker, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland.
“We had a good crew this year, same as always,” Porter said. “That’s what it’s all about, the kids.”
Porter, who said he has taken part in Law Day roughly 30 times, explained that he has seen some things about the day change over the years.
“We used to do it in the evening and had spaghetti, and it got to the point where all the kids were athletes,” Porter said. “And we’d have maybe 20 or 30, so when I retired we started doing the noon lunches, which worked out better. And I’ve got a good group of retirees to cook.”
Additionally, Porter said Law Day used to include elections for participating students.
“In the older days, they had a group of Elks that would go to the school to hold elections,” he said. “That kind of went by the wayside, and now we just kind of let the schools take care of everything.”
After returning to Effingham City Hall, participating students from Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School began preparing for their mock city council meeting.
Just about everything about the meeting resembles a regular city council meeting, giving students a chance to learn what it’s like to take part in a government meeting.
As is always done during the mock city council meeting, participating students went through an agenda, which included a variety of fictional action and discussion items that members addressed Thursday.
Each student was assigned positions in the city government ranging from city commissioner to the fire chief.
Students were assisted by city officials, who sat beside them as they conducted the mock meeting.
During the mock meeting, the student led council voted against an amendment to the enterprise zone to allow the construction of a Top Golf location in the zone.
“We’re adding property to the zone,” said St. Anthony High School student Emily Kowalke, who served as the Effingham City Economic Development Director. “They will receive a property tax abatement for three years.”
A motion to approve the amendment failed when the council voted 2-3 against the ordinance.
The St. Anthony High School student acting as the city’s tourism director Thursday, Amellia Bednar, went before the student led council to request a $100,000 grant from the city’s hotel-motel fund to help pay for what would be called the “Effingham Adventure Park and Lodge.”
“This adventure park and lodge, similar to Great Wolf Lodge, will have an indoor water park, indoor go carts, arcade and a play place in addition to an attached hotel/lodge,” Bednar said. “We know this sort of asset will bring people to Effingham.”
Bednar said the park and lodge would be built somewhere on the north side of the city.
The mock council approved the grant request with a vote of 5-1.
The student led council authorized the purchase of a touch screen plan review table with a mobile cart requested by St. Anthony High School student Will Flach, who served as the city’s building official, and voted against a request to authorize the purchase of a new mini excavator requested by St. Anthony High School student Dawson Lohman, who acted as the city’s operations manager Thursday.
In other matters, members of the mock city council voted against authorizing the purchase of a therapy dog for the city and rejected another similar request from the Effingham Police Department for a robotic dog.
Meanwhile the mock council approved $250,000 for a feasibility study to explore the possibility of building a skyway tram system from the Village Square mall to the Keller Drive area.
“It would alleviate traffic volume and backups on Keller Drive,” Effingham High School student Connor Simmons, who acted as the city’s public works director during the mock meeting Thursday, said. “It would be an attraction for more visitors to the community.”
Three members voted in favor of the study and 2 voted against.
Mock city council members also addressed several discussion items during the meeting, including plans to purchase new squad cars and a public works truck for the city, employee wellness and a request from the acting student fire chief, St. Anthony High School student Michael Martelli, who asked the council to consider accepting a quote for a self-contained breathing apparatus.
To cap off the day, participating students were asked to share what Law Day means to them at the end of the mock city council meeting.
“Going into today, I didn’t really know what to expect, but I do have to say this has probably been one of the most fun days of school I’ve ever had,” Effingham High School student Nate Braun, who served as mayor during the mock meeting, said. “I actually enjoyed learning today.”
While most students reflected on the mock city council meeting, others said they enjoyed other aspects of the day as well, including the trips students took to the city’s fire department and police station.
“I thought the firing range was really cool; we had the chance to shoot guns,” Martelli said.
Students seemed to really appreciate the opportunity to get some hands-on experience in local government.
“I do recommend this program and this day to anybody who’s interested in working in government in the future, and I’m really eager to share my knowledge that I gained while experiencing this,” Effingham High School Student Lexi McCoy, who served as the city’s fire chief during the mock meeting Thursday, said.
“I think it was great to see what you guys do behind the scenes,” said Saint Anthony High School student Sanna Trupiano, who served as a city commissioner. “And you guys definitely need a lot more appreciation than what I think the community gives you guys.”
