Volunteers with the Illinois Red Cross are answering the call once more here at home and in communities impacted by devastating tornadoes that touched down this past weekend across multiple states in the center of the country.
Volunteers spent the weekend assessing damages and distributing emergency supplies, such as tarps to impacted residents in Cass and Fayette counties in central and south central Illinois.
Meanwhile, more than 100 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground right now in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri – and more than 200 are traveling to the most impacted areas, including 10 volunteers from the Illinois Region who are either on the ground or on their way to assist with relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky. Red Cross volunteers will be helping with sheltering, damage assessment, health services, including replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment, canes and wheelchairs to residents impacted.
Also, as part of the response to the devastating tornadoes, the Red Cross is supplying blood to hospitals in the affected areas. Here are ways in which you can help:
Give Blood
The Red Cross has provided 200 additional blood products for patients in the affected areas. We remain in touch with our hospital partners throughout affected areas and stand ready to provide additional blood products as needed.
Prior to the tornado outbreak, the nation was already facing historically low blood supply challenges and more donors are needed to ensure a readily available blood supply. Red Cross blood drives in affected communities may be canceled or experience lower donor turnout in the coming days, further straining blood inventory levels.
Through its national inventory, the Red Cross can distribute blood whenever, wherever it is needed. Blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
• Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type.
• Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to anyone who needs blood. It’s the blood type doctors turn to in an emergency situation when there is no time to match a patients’ blood type.
• Platelets must be transfused within just five days after a donation is made. That’s why there’s a constant – and often critical – need for new and current donors to give to keep up with hospital demand.
Donate
You can also help people affected by disasters like storms, home fires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your donation is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single contribution matters, enabling the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.