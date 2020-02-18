The news that President Donald Trump had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on Tuesday drew mixed reactions from area legislators and local residents.
State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-54th, said the problem in Illinois and Springfield is not one person – it’s the culture.
“It was under Blagojevich and his legislative allies that many of the issues we are still dealing with today started putting Illinois in crisis,” he said. “His legacy in Illinois will never be a good one.”
State Sen. Dale Righter, R-55th, could not understand Trump’s reasoning.
“Given the mammoth ethical and criminal issues within this state’s government, for the president to commute the sentence of one of the most ethically challenged governors in history is beyond me,” he said.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-109th, tried to put the action in perspective.
“I hope this was a strategic move to weed out more corruption in Chicago and Springfield,” he said. “I believe we will see coming results in days and weeks.”
The early release didn’t surprise one area resident, Lynn Kull of Altamont.
“It doesn’t amaze me, although I think they should have had him serve in the military as an enlisted man for a while first,” Kull said.
Kull said federal investigators should look deeper into all of the business of the state government.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann wasn’t surprised by the president’s decision either.
“It caught me off guard,” Niemann said. “But, it doesn’t surprise me. I think the president seems to call it like he sees it. And it didn’t seem to make any difference what party it was.”
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-15th, joined other members of the GOP House congressional delegation, released a statement expressing their disappointment in Trump’s action.
“We are disappointed by the President’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s federal sentence,” they said in the statement. “We believe he received an appropriate and fair sentence, which was the low-end of the federal sentencing guidelines for the gravity of his public corruption convictions. Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters. As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn’t let those who breached the public trust off the hook. History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well.”
