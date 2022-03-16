ALTAMONT — Fourteen public housing units in Altamont will become more energy efficient thanks to a grant program from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The grants were awarded by Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim as part of the Low-Income Residential Energy Efficiency Program, according to an IEPA press release.
Illinois EPA grants were awarded to three public housing authorities in Illinois for a total of $789,398 in grant funding leveraged by $67,767.60 in matching funds from the grantees, according to the Illinois EPA.
One of the eligibility requirements for the grant is the housing authority must have housing units in a municipality that offers residents power utilities or resides in an electric cooperative. The City of Altamont has a city-owned and operated power plant.
The Effingham County Housing Authority received a $464,730 grant to make the 14 Altamont units more energy efficient.
Gina Hardiek, Effingham County Housing Authority executive director, learned of the Illinois EPA grant from former Altamont mayor Larry Taylor, who serves as vice chairman of the Effingham County Housing Authority Board and represents Altamont on the executive board of the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency.
“We had to have the application for the grant completed in January,” Hardiek said. “The project needs to be completed by December of 2022.”
She said the completion date may depend on any current supply chain issues. Hardiek said residents won’t be required to move while improvements are underway.
“They might be inconvenienced a little bit, but nobody has to be displaced or anything like that while we are doing the renovations,” she said. “That was one thing I was concerned about.”
She said the grant can be used for materials that center around enhancing energy efficiency such as windows, weather stripping, hot water heaters, LED lighting, faucets, shower heads, exhaust fans and refrigerators.
Residents receiving the renovations should see lower utility bills, according to Hardiek.
The 14 housing units in Altamont are located on three properties: North St. Clair Street and East Jackson Avenue, West Adams Street, and North Eight Street and West Monroe Avenue.
Hardiek said qualifying for the Illinois EPA grant was quite a surprise.
“This is going to be exciting for the tenants and exciting for us,” said Hardiek. “It’s just a very good thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.