Much of the news in 2020 was unexpected — a pandemic dominated headlines for much of the year. So, what can we expect from 2021? A little bit of hope, according to local officials.
“Right now, things are down quite a bit,” said Jeff Workman, public health administrator for Effingham County. “The state was expecting a big spike.”
These downward trends aren’t expected to last, with the state health agency expecting a spike in mid-January, driven by people traveling over the winter holidays. After that, the focus will be on vaccinations.
“We should be getting vaccines, hopefully, every week for the next several weeks,” said Workman.
Workman is optimistic about the county’s vaccination efforts. In the past two weeks, the county has received 1,100 vaccines. The rollout of vaccines will follow state guidelines that prioritize vaccinating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities first.
Still, communication between public health departments at the federal, state and local levels have been hit or miss.
“I have no idea what to expect the following week,” Workman said about how many vaccines the county will receive.
Many adults will be eligible to take the vaccine in the spring, possibly as early as February, according to Workman. Though that timeline depends on how many doses the county receives and how many people are actually willing to be vaccinated.
“Maybe people will take it. A sense of normalcy will return late summer, early fall,” said Workman.
He added that projection is only possible if people follow COVID-19-related guidelines.
“If everything goes like I think it would, we should see less mitigation in August,” he said.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has been at the center of vaccinations in Effingham, with the doses that have come to the area going to frontline health care workers at the hospital. Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer for the hospital, warns that optimism shouldn’t give way to complacency.
“Even though some doses of the vaccine have arrived, and more will be coming, we want to remind the community that the pandemic is not over,” said Jennings, adding that people should continue washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if you feel ill.
In some parts of the country, like Arizona and southern California, cases of COVID-19 are rising and new variants of the virus are being found. This brings concerns about hospitals’ capacities to see patients.
“Our census varies by the hour and patients with COVID-19 are only a fraction of who we are serving at this time,” said Jennings. “We work with our health partners across the region to make certain that all of our patients receive the care that is safe, timely, effective and centered on the patient and their family.”
Jennings also said in the new year people can expect that the advances in telehealth — virtual doctor visits held over the phone or via video call — are here to stay.
“I can see these types of visits continuing to increase even beyond the pandemic,” he said.
With the prospect of the pandemic under control on the horizon, gatherings, weddings, events and festivals could start to slowly come back.
“From August on, and into 2022, we’re booking heavily,” said Patty Greene, director of the Thelma Keller Convention Center, which hosts a wide range of events in a normal year.
However, that leaves the winter and spring with fewer bookings despite that usually being one of the busiest times of year for the convention center.
“My bigger conferences, many of them are waiting,” said Greene.
Some events, like the annual Home Show, have already been canceled for 2021. Others, like the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala have had to be moved.
The convention center is still hosting its annual Bridal Expo, albeit March 28, later than its usual January date. Greene has also had to modify the event to limit the number of people in the building at any time to reduce risk.
Alyssa Robinson with the Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau reports that many annual events in Effingham have already said they’re coming back in some form for 2021. The Farmers Market, Mid America Motorwork’s Corvette and VW Funfests and the Effingham County Fair are all set to come back in the summer. Moccasin Creek and Summer Sundown music festivals are also currently set to return after being canceled last year. Though, if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that event plans can change.
The new year will also bring a healthier local economy, according to Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller.
“I really believe things will pick up quite quickly once the vaccine is distributed and we get through the first quarter,” Miller said.
Because the city raised financial warning bells early on, it has had to put a moratorium on most activities, including scaling back infrastructure maintenance to just the essentials. 2021 will feature a return to regular levels of maintenance work on streets. This will include resurfacing, striping, sewer maintenance, concrete maintenance, and upgrading sidewalks around town.
“We’ll try to get in as much as we can. We try to take care of the worst first,” Miller said.
The city also plans to work on its economic development programs and to court new businesses to the city. City officials plan to take their request to expand a special taxing district on the south side of town to the state legislature for approval in 2021 and update the city’s real estate portfolio. The city also is in the works to buy just over 150 acres of property and is looking at selling property near Willow and Fayette streets.
Still, one of the most talked-about projects from the city has been put on hold thanks to the economic slowdown of the pandemic.
“Meijer? They’re probably gonna get pushed a year. They’re just hesitant to make a commitment,” Miller said. “We’re not being told no, just not yet.”
A Meijer store has been planned for a plot along Ford Avenue since before 2017, but issues with the property and now the pandemic have stalled progress.
Although 2020 is over, the effects of the pandemic are not. There is light at the end of the tunnel, though.
“2021 is going to be another interesting year,” said Workman. “Hopefully, it won’t be as interesting as 2020 was.”
