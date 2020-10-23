Businesses and families aren’t the only ones that have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
Nonprofits and health care providers have had to adjust as unexpected expenses and needs arose while normal funding streams declined. But thanks to timely federal, state and local COVID-19 relief funds, local nonprofits continue to provide the services residents depend on.
Hospitals are at the forefront of those services.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham has been on the front line of the virus as the county has been on the state’s warning lists for the number of cases and at one point was described as a “hot spot” in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal.
The hospital has had to increase its supplies of personal protection equipment and specific medications at higher prices and with higher utilization. The hospital has also had to fund increased point-of-care testing for all patients and increase pre-procedure testing for all surgical and procedural patients as mandated by the state.
Earlier this year, the hospital experienced a sudden drop in volumes when the state prohibited elective procedures and surgeries that have not yet returned to pre-COVID volumes, according to hospital President and CEO Theresa Rutherford.
Rutherford said the unanticipated budget expense, coupled with a significant drop in hospital volumes, forced the hospital to furlough and “officially part ways with some colleagues.” While the hospital said it brought the majority of furloughed employees back to work, it is not releasing how many at this time. The hospital currently employs over 600.
Like many hospitals, St. Anthony’s has received financial support.
The hospital received $9.1 million through the federal COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund. However, Rutherford noted the hospital is in frequent communication with the government as it continues to look at what hospitals and others qualify for, meaning that number could go up or down in the months to come. But even that is not enough to bring the hospital back to its pre-COVID budget levels.
“While we appreciate the money from the federal government, what we have received so far falls well short of the lost revenues we have experienced from the start of the pandemic without giving any effect of the increased direct and indirect costs from COVID,” said Rutherford.
Revenues and patient volumes were also down at Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic in Effingham from March to June. But SBL Vice President of Operations Kim Uphoff said that all returned once the clinic was able to resume services. Despite the loss in revenue, Sarah Bush Lincoln retained the approximately 100 employees at the orthopedic clinic.
SBL received $100,000 from the Provider Relief Fund, which was used for COVID-related expenses, including testing at Bonutti, as well as at the hospital’s other Effingham clinics.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Oct. 5 that another round of $20 billion in aid would be released over the next few months. For this phase of funding, HHS has expanded who is eligible to receive aid to now include behavioral health providers, oral health care providers and chiropractors, among other newly eligible practices.
“As HHS gathered feedback and additional information to support quality checks, the program was expanded to support the safe continuity of all types of health care delivery despite this pandemic,” said a department spokesperson.
Neither SBL nor St. Anthony’s plan to apply for loan forgiveness at this time.
As the coronavirus wore on, it was also taking a toll on other local nonprofits.
As the demand for essential human services like food, shelter and direct financial assistance quickly increased, Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation looked for ways to support local organizations through its existing charitable assets, technologies and partnerships. The foundation manages more than 160 affiliated funds for immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois.
The foundation quickly redirected $55,000 of those funds that were unrestricted or donor advised to provide short-term COVID-19 relief support where it was most needed.
Lumpkin Family Foundation also partnered with the Community Foundation and committed $125,000 in additional support. More than $85,000 of those funds have already been regranted to organizations serving the region’s most vulnerable populations.
Organizations that have continued serving seniors, children, victims of domestic violence and/or those providing mental health services have been a priority for the foundation’s grant-making, according to the foundation’s president and CEO, Amanda Lessley.
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County is one of the organizations that benefited from the support. The nursery provides free 24-hour emergency shelter care for children ages birth through 6.
The nursery received $10,000 to restock shelves with child care supplies and staff expense to keep the program operating round the clock. The nursery also received a $12,000 donation from 100-Plus Women Who Care of Effingham County for the same purpose.
The money was a “godsend,” according to Director Meghan Rewers, who said the nursery had to cancel fundraising efforts it relies on, “which was devastating” to its operating budget.
The nursery also relies on supply donations, but was receiving less of that from the community.
“We know the pandemic has put a strain on our community and its members, and even so, we see people continue to try to give what and when they can,” she said. “The gift from SICF served as a bridge over unknown that enabled our program to continue providing services without interruption.”
The nursery was seeing other needs arise as well.
“While our emergency care program has seen somewhat less numbers, we have seen a huge spike in families needing crisis counseling, resource and referrals and child care supplies,” said Rewers.
Beyond local assets, the Community Foundation served as a re-grantor for funds from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF).
The ICRF opened in March through a partnership with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations (AICF), and the United Way of Illinois. Through several rounds of funding, the Community Foundation partnered with local funders, including United Way of Effingham County, to regrant $660,000 to 81 organizations (including school districts and municipalities) in southeastern Illinois providing food, supplies, shelter and direct financial assistance to local residents.
Strategic Training And Restoration (STAR) applied for and received funding in the three rounds of the grant, totaling $16,000.
STAR was formed in order to financially assist participants in the Effingham Area Problem-Solving Court (PSC).
“PSCs in general are treatment courts that strive to treat the underlying condition that is driving the criminal behavior and therefore reduce recidivism, making our communities safer and the participants productive citizens. This in turn creates restored families,” said STAR Board President Christine Winters.
STAR was inundated with requests for assistance when the majority of the PSC participants were either laid off or had their hours of employment drastically reduced after the COVID-19 shutdowns and shelter-in-place directives hit. The money has been used for temporary housing, rent and utility assistance and data/minutes for phones.
“With the shutdowns and shelter-in-place directives, these participants had to utilize virtual meetings for the majority of their requirements and therefore were using far more data than they could have anticipated or afforded,” said Winters. “The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund has been extraordinarily helpful in allowing STAR to assist many participants to remain in their homes or to assist them with interim housing. It also allowed us to give the participants the ability to attend their treatment appointments, their probation appointments and their recovery meetings virtually, which helped keep them stable.”
The Effingham Public Library received $15,000 from the Response Fund to support the Effingham County Case Manager Project that was necessitated by the pandemic. The money is used to fund the contractors that connect clients to resources they need.
“This program would not exist without the support of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation,” said library Director Amanda McKay.
The funding has allowed the program to continue through at least Jan. 15, 2021.
“The need is still quite high for a program like this. Through this program, we are able to provide direct support to assist people with completing their unemployment paperwork, as well as connecting them with a wide range of additional resources,” said McKay.
The Community Foundation also stepped in to help local nonprofits’ fundraising efforts after many fundraisers were canceled and donations were declining.
SICF coordinated a Giving Tuesday Now campaign in May, an online day of giving for any nonprofit in southeastern Illinois. Participation included free use of the Community Foundation’s online fundraising platform, as well as free training for nonprofit staff/volunteers in marketing and online fundraising. A total of $100,000 was raised for 25 nonprofits.
The Community Foundation has $54,000 remaining in its COVID Relief Fund that Lessley said the foundation plans to grant by the end of this year.
“About half of the funds remaining are designated to organizations serving undocumented persons and the rest will go to meet basic needs and serve vulnerable populations who have been the most impacted from COVID,” said Lessley.
The Community Foundation is still accepting donations online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org. Donations can also be sent to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401.
“Our goal is to expend our current funds by year end, but as the pandemic continues, we will evaluate and reconsider relief efforts for 2021,” said Lessley.
Effingham Daily News reporter Andrew Adams contributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.