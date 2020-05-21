Members of the Illinois National Guard Second Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment who deployed to Afghanistan in January are halfway through their 10-month deployment as Memorial Day approaches.
The unit included 90 to 95 soldiers from Effingham and guardsmen and women from Litchfield, West Frankfort, Marion and Mt. Vernon. The unit is mobilized in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Director of Public Affairs with the state National Guard Lt. Col. Brad Leighton said since the unit’s deployment earlier this year, it has moved through countries throughout the Middle East. Those locations cannot be specified for security reasons, Leighton said.
Leighton said the unit members are performing security operations, protecting United States military personnel, bases and equipment.
Leighton said the COVID-19 pandemic has not significantly altered the mobilization, but he said unit members are wearing masks when social distancing is not possible and are keeping the appropriate distance during the mission.
In total, about 400 guardsmen and women deployed from the Banterra Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in mid-January.
A prayer service for the battalion and their families was also held that same day at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital chapel.
Lt. Col. Gregory Settle of Effingham was deployed along with the battalion. Settle told the Daily News in a January interview that having the unwavering support of community members back home helps soldiers feel “taken care of” and also helps their families cope with their absence.
“Every time you deploy, it’s always a challenge on your family. This will be my first deployment with my two sons. They’re 8 and 5, so they understand what’s going on. But how they’re going to react to be being gone, I don’t know that yet,” Settle said.
To prepare for their current mission, members of the battalion spent the summer of 2018 at the Joint Readiness Training Center, which is the Army’s top training center to prepare for the rigors of war. The training center is a war simulation that tests soldiers physically and mentally for endurance and more.
The 130th Infantry last mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2008-2009. This was part of the historic mobilization of the Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the largest single mobilization of Illinois troops since World War II.
