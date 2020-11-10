Melissa Koester joined the Navy on April 6, 2004, because she had a need to serve her country and knew that if she did not enlist she would one day regret it.
After her military service ended, Koester felt another need to become involved — one that would eventually lead to a first for a local veterans organization. Koester was installed in July as junior vice commander of the Effingham American Legion Post 120. She is the local post's first female to hold an officer position.
Koester is not the first, though, in her family to serve the U.S. military. Her grandfather, Charles Jeffries, was in the Army and her great-uncle James Calvert was in the Army Air Corps.
During her military career, Koester had the honor of serving with the Navy Ceremonial Guard in Washington, D.C., then received orders to hospital corpsmen schooling, which ultimately led to the Naval Hospital in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Her final day of active duty service was on April 6, 2009. Koester is now married to Brent Koester and the mother of two children, Jane, 6, and Wesley, 4. She has been employed with the State of Illinois since 2011.
In her spare time, Koester is a member of Post 120 and DAV Chapter 7. She joined the Legion in 2011 after completing college.
"I wanted to get involved in a local veterans organization and started out by occasionally attending monthly meetings, which led to me wanting to be further involved. So, I joined the color guard and now hold a position on the board," she said.
"She brings a lot of energy, which we definitely need," said Bill Copple, finance officer for the Legion. "She also brings a younger generation's perspective, which we need as well."
Copple said Koester's election to the position was no surprise to anyone.
"Missy has done a lot of hard work for us," he added.
Koester is one of a dozen female veterans who are members of the Legion and among fewer than five who are active. She would like that number to change. So would Copple.
"I encourage any female veterans interested in becoming a member to contact the Legion," she said.
As junior vice commander, Koester is responsible for assisting in organizing any events held at that post.
Koester notes there are several opportunities for a Legion member to get involved.
"As a member of the Legion, one may participate just by attending monthly meetings. You can get involved with the color guard, which proudly displays colors at local sporting events, parades and ceremonies. You may wish to be involved with the honor guard, which is made up of area veterans organizations. Those members ensure that per family wishes military honors are rendered during funeral services, and the Legion also has hosted various events at the Post and throughout the area," she said.
Koester said the Legion introduced her to a "wonderful group of veterans" who she might not have had the opportunity to get to know if she wasn't a member. She enjoys other aspects of the Legion as well.
"I enjoy that you can be involved as little or as much as you are comfortable with. I enjoy the local community members who are not veterans that will patronize the Legion to show their support for the local veterans and the organization," she said.
Koester encourages other veterans to join the Legion.
"Our post is always welcoming new members, and if interested, our meetings are held on the fourth Monday of every month at Effingham Legion Post 120 in downtown Effingham," she said.
For more information about the Legion, call 217-342-3655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.