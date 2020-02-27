Those who were born on Feb. 29, or leap day, are affectionately known as leaplings.
Leaplings make up just nearly .1 percent of the world's population. Though a leap day birthday is rare, a handful of local residents share the birth date.
Jenni Fritcher of Effingham is turning 12 this year — if she went by her birth date. If counting by years, Fritcher will turn 48 on Saturday.
The teacher recalled opting to celebrate her non-leap year birthdays in March because she wasn't technically older until March 1, she said.
"When I was younger, my mother wanted me to pick a day because she still wanted me to feel special, so I always picked March 1 just because technically, I'm not older yet until the next day. When I turned 16, I actually had Feb. 29, so it was not a big deal," Fritcher said. "It's kind of branched out because some people can't accept that I would pick March when my birthday's in February. As an adult, it's kind of both days."
Fritcher could not put into words how excited she was to have an actual birthday this year.
She said her family is no stranger to special birthdays either. Her husband was born on Valentine's Day, so Fritcher said he understands what it's like to have a birthday on a special day and never lets her birthday go un-celebrated when Feb. 29 does not appear on the calendar.
This year, Fritcher said her husband has planned a get together with friends, one of Fritcher's favorite ways to celebrate her birthday. Fritcher likened having an actual birthday occur to having a birthday on a weekday versus a weekend, which would be more of a fun time to celebrate.
"Sometimes I will say, if you enjoy your birthday, it's the difference between having one on a Tuesday and having one on a Saturday. When I have my birthday, that's when I'm going to celebrate. We're going to celebrate on my birthday," Fritcher said.
Growing up, Fritcher said she had two classmates that shared her unique day, and as an adult, she's become friends with another leapling, Neoga teacher Seth James, who Fritcher said will celebrate his "13th" birthday this year.
Fritcher said she always aims to make her birthdays fun. Before she taught in Flora, she was a teacher at Central Grade School in Effingham and recalled her "10th" birthday celebration at the school.
"When I had my 10th birthday and was turning 40 years old, I was still teaching at Central Grade School here, and I had a small class so I bought everybody T-shirts that said 'it's my teacher's 10th birthday.' I have a lot of fun. I like to act my birthday age," Fritcher said.
Fritcher said her birthday and age is at times humorous to explain to those who don't know her. She said during her first statistics class in college at Lake Land, her teacher told the class there was a small percent chance anyone in the class would have a Feb. 29 birthday.
Fritcher recalled slowly raising her hand and telling the professor that she fell into that category, showing her driver's license as proof.
She said her daughter, Crosby, currently attends Lake Land College and is taking a Spanish class in which the students are learning names. When asked what her mother's birthday was, Fritcher said her daughter told the class she was turning 12 and after explaining, Crosby got a good laugh out of the class.'
There is one place Fritcher said she would really like to go to to celebrate her unique day.
"There's a festival in Texas for leap day babies, and it really is kind of my goal in life to get down there. It'd be cool to look around and know that everybody has the same birthday," Fritcher said.
Fritcher may not have to look far to find those with the same birthday, however.
Two employees at the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont are also leaplings. Administrator Karen Hille and daycare worker Delaine Mulvaney found out they share a leap day birthday through a birthday bulletin board posted at the nursing home, assisted living and independent living facility.
Hille said have a rare birth date like Feb. 29 is something leaplings ought to take pride in.
"It's just unique to me. It's part of my identity," Hille said. "You have to own it. It's yours."
Mulvaney agreed, saying she loves to tell others her "age". This year, Mulvaney will turn 60 and 15 years old, if counting birthdays, and Hille will be 64 and also celebrating her "sweet 16."
Hille said some of her coworkers are planning a "sweet 16" party on Saturday. She said they did something similar in the past when she turned "10" by having a Barbie-themed party at the care center.
Mulvaney recalled having a large birthday party when she turned nine, a year that did not have a leap day. She said as a youngster, she chose to celebrate in a 365-day year on the 28th, but as she grew up, she celebrated on both Feb. 28 and March 1.
This Saturday, Mulvaney said she is celebrating her "15th" birthday with her children and grandchildren who are coming from Benton to see her.
Both women recalled just a handful of others they have met with the same birthday before working at the care center. Hille said she had two classmates and an older friend named Phyllis while Mulvaney recalled an elderly lady she met as a child growing up in Tennessee.
The unique birth date is something Mulvaney said she likes to have fun with, especially when it comes to the pre-school and kindergarten-age children she takes care of at the care center's daycare.
"I usually have fun with it with the kids. They say 'well how old are you?' and I'll say I've only had 14 birthdays. They're kindergarten and pre-school age, and they don't question it. I think it's great," Mulvaney said with a laugh.
For Hille, 29 has become her favorite number. She said it's on her license plate, and she often uses it for games, lottery tickets and for a Queen of Hearts drawing.
Over in Stewardson, Dustin Probst is gearing up to celebrate his "ninth" or 36th birthday. He said his wife is planning a surprise celebration for him.
Probst, too, has heard stories of others who were also born on leap day.
"I've never met someone else who has the same birthday. I've always heard a story that there was someone was someone else born at St. Anthony (Hospital) on the same day as me, but I have never been able to verify that," Probst said.
Natalie Repking and her four year old daughter Alizabeth have a special bond as mother and daughter, but they also share something else: a birthday. Both mother and daughter were born on February 29.
Natalie was born in 1988, and her daughter was born in 2016. There were no plans by Natalie and her husband Brian to have a Leap year child.
Their child was due on March 7, but when it came up that Natalie was to have a C-section, they chose the 29th, and their daughter was born at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. Natalie and Alizabeth were on the front page of the Effingham Daily News because of their unique story.
Growing up, Natalie said it wasn't too tough having a unique birthday but that it was hard for people to know when to celebrate and hard for other kids to understand the concept of a Leap Day birthday.
"The hardest thing is picking a day to celebrate and for Alizabeth trying to understand why it's not on everyone else's calendar," she said.
Since Alizabeth gets to celebrate on her special day this year she will be having a swim party with a "Frozen" theme featuring characters Anna and Elsa. Some of her favorite things are her whole family, sloppy jo's, the color green and playing with daddy and mama.
Daniel Tague, 28, of Montrose was teased in school because of his birthday, but now that he's older, he doesn't seem to mind it as much. He celebrates his birthday on February 28 and March 1 usually.
Tague was supposed to be born in March, but he instead was born on February 29, 1992 at 6:09 a.m. One of the things he jokes about is that he doesn't get in on the under 10 rate at buffets.
To celebrate this year, he will be attending C2E2 in Chicago. He will be dressing up as the Punisher War Machine; the suit took three months to make and it will be his first time at the Chicago event.
This is not his first convention; he's also been at Wizard World St. Louis and Chicago as well as conventions in Indiana and Nashville. He also recently joined the Gateway Superfriends where he is attired in costumes of Iron Man and Dr. Strange.
