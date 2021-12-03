Leaders in Effingham County are optimistic about the state of economy going into 2022, even with continued uncertainty about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representatives from the City of Effingham, First National Bank of Waterloo and RE/MAX Key Advantage presented reports to assorted business leaders Friday during the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Luncheon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Todd Hull, economic development director for the city, feels good about where Effingham is at, with low unemployment and the largest number of employed workers for the city since 2003.
“I think the city’s in overall good shape,” Hull said. “You’re going to keep seeing businesses continue to expand and locate here. Our whole goal is to keep the city growing because if you don’t grow, you die. We’re going to be very aggressive.”
Hull said that workforce issues were the most important thing to keep an eye on for the growth of the economy, with concerns about automation and a 59% increase in resignations needing to be addressed by area businesses. He said that the Effingham Career Academy would help in training workers needed to help run the automated businesses once that opens.
“Any way that we can address the need for more workers is being looked at right now,” Hull said.
The success of the Effingham economy will be tied in many ways to that of the national economy. On both ends, Rick Parks, president and CEO of First National Bank, believes that 2022 should be a positive year, with a continued increase in gross domestic product, steadying inflation and a downward trend in the unemployment rate as it falls towards 4%.
“We’re very bullish about the economy,” Parks said. “We’re quite optimistic about the days ahead in 2022.”
Even so, Parks admits that the road to full recovery from the COVID-induced economic shocks has been a bumpy one, with higher prices for everything from gas to bacon and supply chain issues making it difficult to obtain various items. The pandemic may still have something to say about the economic recovery to come in 2022, with the uncertainty surrounding the recently-discovered omicron variant making it difficult to predict what’s to come with absolute certainty.
“We don’t know what this latest strain is going to do,” Parks said. “There’s still not too much known about it and that has been the primary determinant to the volatility in the stock market this week.”
Alex Steppe, a broker with RE/MAX Key Advantage, reviewed the city’s housing market for 2021, with total transactions in the market county-wide closing at $74 million, bumping up to $148 million when one includes both a buyer and a seller. He and Hull spotlighted the continued expansion of the city’s housing market, with an additional 120 units coming to the city in total next year.
“We need additional housing in order to attract workers,” Hull said. “It’s something that’s been talked about in our community (and) something we’re working on.”
Despite the upbeat tone, there remains some uncertainty, with the virus and with the end of the city’s primary TIF district at the end of 2021. Future funding slated for that account will go into the other TIF bodies, including the Outer Belt West TIF, which expires in 2024. International affairs — in particular, relations with China — and tax increases will also murky the waters in many ways.
However, Parks delivered the best response to those concerned about the future, using a quote from the late comedian George Burns to further the focus on what’s ahead in the coming year.
“I’m reminded of what George Burns said, ‘Why do we focus so much on the future? I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life,’” Parks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.