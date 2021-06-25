Local law enforcement try to make 911 calls safer for people with mental, physical needs

Police encounters are stressful for everybody. But they can be complicated and dangerous when they involve people with mental health issues or physical disabilities.
The Effingham Police Department and County Sheriff’s Office have launched an initiative to update their shared “Special Needs Registry.”
This registry is a list of people with behavioral issues, mental health concerns and disabilities. People or their caregivers can volunteer to sign up for the registry so if police or fire respond to an incident involving someone on the registry, they are aware of the individual’s circumstance.
“Sometimes you’ll have calls that a person is out of control and it turns out they have mental health issues,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland. “They should have known this person had these issues.”
People with serious mental health issues are at much higher risk of being involved in police encounters and are at higher risk of being the victim of a fatal police encounter.
Estimates for the rate of lethal police encounters which involve someone with serious mental illness range from one in four to one in two, according to research from the Treatment Advocacy Center, a nonprofit which researches public policy’s impact on people with mental health problems.
The Special Needs Registry is the result of a 2009 state law which lays out the Premise Alert Program, which requires law enforcement agencies throughout the state to maintain this kind of list. It is then shared between all first responders who use the same dispatch system.
McFarland said while the registry has existed locally since the law passed, Effingham law enforcement hasn’t been using it to its full potential.
When someone who has submitted their information to the registry is involved in a 911 call, the dispatcher will see a note in their system and inform whoever is responding of a person’s needs. The kinds of needs the registry is designed to handle are things like non-verbal autism, having dementia or Alzheimer’s, having physical disabilities, having medical oxygen in the home and more.
Residents can also list a contact number, so emergency responders can call a person’s caregiver.
Recently appointed Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns is hopeful about the program’s potential as the two agencies ramp up their publicization of the registry.
“I’m really excited about this program for those who want to use it,” said Kuhns.
Kuhns said that his office responds to people in crisis and those with disabilities often, a sentiment echoed by officials with EPD. These calls can be tense because officers currently have to assess the situation quickly, with relatively little information about the subject of the call.
“We would know ahead of time,” said Kuhns. “I think we would be better prepared to handle it.”
Kuhns also said that he appreciated that this wasn’t required and isn’t intended a system of surveillance.
“I also like about the program that it’s voluntary,” said Kuhns.
McFarland, when asked about privacy concerns and trust issues, said the registry is strictly confidential.
“This is kept in our in-house system and it’s not subject to FOIA [Freedom of Information Act],” said McFarland, referencing a law that makes most government documents publicly accessible.
Anyone can register themselves or someone under their care for the Special Needs Registry by going to effinghamil.com/services/sign-up-for-alerts-and-notifications and filling out the “Premise Alert Program” form and following the onsite instructions. Residents can also call the EPD at 217-347-0774 or the Sheriff’s office at 217-342-2101 with questions about the program.
The registry is intended to be just one part of local law enforcement’s system of handling interactions with people who have mental and physical disabilities.
Effingham uses a popular training program called crisis intervention teams, or CIT, to handle calls involving behavioral and mental crises.
Lieutenant Tom Webb of EPD manages the department’s CIT program and described the one-time three day training that officers go through.
“They actually have professional actors. It’s very realistic,” said Webb. “During that three days, they bring people in who have mental illness to talk about their experiences.”
“One of the big aspects is building partnerships,” said Webb, who added the department has relationships with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Heartland Human Services.
About one fifth of the officers in the two departments have CIT training, according to Webb. McFarland said that due to Illinois’ recently passed criminal justice reform bill, all police officers will receive some crisis intervention training going forward.
CIT training is not universally popular. Some advocacy groups, like the National Alliance for Mental Illness, support CIT and have worked with law enforcement to develop it. Others, like Mental Health America, advocate for an end to police responding to mental health situations altogether.
”A law enforcement response to a mental health crisis is almost always stigmatizing for people with mental illnesses and should be avoided when possible,” reads a position statement from Mental Health America.
Both National Alliance for Mental Illness and Mental Health America are among the largest agencies in the country advocating on mental health issues.
In the past year, cities throughout Illinois have experimented with new models of responding to crisis calls that go beyond CIT. Urbana and Rockford have launched “co-responder” programs where professionals trained in crisis intervention respond to calls involving people with special needs, alongside police.
