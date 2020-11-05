Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp told the Effingham County Health Committee this week that, as of Saturday, there were approximately 631 people in isolation because of COVID-19.
“We had one person who caused 36 others to be quarantined,” Feldkamp said. “There seems to be a lot of people going out when they are symptomatic. This time of year a lot of people think it’s just allergies and it turns out to be COVID.”
“There are a lot of sick people,” Feldkamp said. “A majority of the people we end up talking to are sick at varying ages.”
Feldkamp said people with COVID-19 in Effingham County range in age from infant to their 90s. She said those in quarantine are not in just one specific area of the county.
“We have people quarantined from just about everywhere, all over the county,” Feldkamp said.
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman reminded committee members that Effingham County is part of Region 6 and under resurgence mitigation guidelines until the region’s overall positivity rate falls below 8 percent for three consecutive days. Region 6 includes Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Cumberland, Clay, Shelby, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Clark, Crawford, Richland, Iroquois and Lawrence counties.
Feldkamp said breathing issues as a result of COVID-19 can come on fairly quickly among people who are positive for the virus. She said the department keeps a close check on sick individuals who have underlying medical conditions. The Effingham County Health Department calls those with underlying conditions daily to make sure their sickness isn’t developing into something more serious.
Feldkamp was surprised how many cases the county is seeing now. She wasn’t expecting this many cases until after Thanksgiving due to family gatherings. She believes between now and the end of the month cases will increase.
“The increase we’re seeing now doesn’t make me very real happy,” Feldkamp said. “I think cases will exponentially increase.”
Feldkamp emphasized the fact a person is never totally immune to COVID-19, even after they have had the disease.
“You only have immunity for 90 days. So, the people who got it at the beginning of this mess don’t have immunity anymore and can get it again,” Feldkamp said.
She said the ECHD is working with schools in the county.
“We are working real hard to keep the schools open because we know when you close the school, someone has to stay home with the kids and that affects businesses,” Feldkamp said. “Sometimes parents aren’t happy with us when they place their kids in quarantine.”
She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its contact tracing guidelines, defining what is considered a close contact. And that is requiring more school children to be put in quarantine. The guideline for “close contact” used to be a one-time, 15-minute-long exposure to someone with COVID-19 who is less than six feet away. Now it is contact for 15 nonconsecutive minutes over a 24-hour period.
“If you’re in a classroom all day long, that time does add up,” Feldkamp said.
She said health department officials have seen several in quarantine turn into positive COVID-19 cases.
“I had five or six last week alone who became symptomatic on the last day of quarantine,” Feldkamp said. “We have lots of people who say – I made seven days I’m not going to get sick, then on the 14th day they turn symptomatic and test positive.”
“That’s why we hold so close to the 14 days,” Feldkamp added.
Feldkamp said they have weekly meetings with school superintendents in Effingham County to evaluate how kids can remain is school and be safe.
Workman told committee members, according to figures provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Effingham County should have 39 contact tracers on staff.
“I think we’ll wind up with some number less than that,” Workman said.
“We don’t have space for that many people and we also don’t have grant money (to hire extra contact tracers),” Workman said. “We will have to hire more (contact tracers) soon. We have a lot of people who have been working a lot of hours for a long time, and I think they are suffering from fatigue.”
Workman said they are planning ahead for a COVID-19 vaccine. He said the first vaccine they would likely receive is from Pfizer that will require dry ice machines to store the vaccine at 80 degrees below zero.
“We are possibly looking at a vaccine in mid-December,” Workman said. “So we need to start thinking about vaccination clinics.”
He said the federal government is buying Abbott testing supplies through the end of the year for distribution. He indicated that there have been approximately 342,000 tests shipped to Illinois and plan to send more testing kits up through the end of the year.
“We want to do as much testing as we can, so, we can catch cases before they spread too much so we can drive down the positivity rate,” Workman said. “We should be able to do some testing in-house now.”
Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Workman and Feldkamp whether reservations would be necessary or can anyone walk in to the ECHD for a COVID-19 test.
“It will definitely be by appointment only,” Feldkamp said. “It would be hard to have contact tracing and a walk-in clinic at the same time.”
“The biggest challenge will be staffing,” Workman added.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann attended the committee meeting and asked if the virus was mutating.
“It is definitely a concern,” Workman said.
Dr. Ryan Jennings, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital chief medical officer, said the hospital is always prepared for the worst.
“At all times, we make sure our patients have access to the care they need at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and across our health system,” said Jennings. “With the talent and expertise of our colleagues, St. Anthony’s is able and ready to take care of patients with many different illnesses and needs, including COVID-19.
“Our census varies by the hour and patients with COVID-19 are only a fraction of who we are serving at this time. We are working with our health partners across the region to make certain that all of our patients receive the care that is safe, timely, effective and centered on the patient and their family.”
Jennings encourages everyone to wear a mask and get a flu shot.
“It is the responsibility of everyone to work together to flatten the curve by wearing a mask, washing their hands and keeping social distance as we approach the respiratory season,” Jennings said. “Please get your flu shot if you are eligible. If the community follows these practices consistently, we could see a reduction of the virus spreading in our community and region within the coming weeks.”
“We encourage the community to seek medical care when they need it. We are ready to care for them. We are so grateful for our health care heroes, including all essential workers who care for our patients each and every day.”
Feldkamp said the ECHD also encourages everyone to wear masks.
“Stay home if you’re not feeling well,” Feldkamp said.
