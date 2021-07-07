EFFINGHAM — Local health officials are bracing for a possible long winter as the Delta COVID-19 variant makes its way through Illinois.
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman told county officials this week the health department has secured a grant to keep its contact tracers until the end of the year. He said the ECHD wants to keep the contact tracers in place if there is a surge in cases due to the Delta variant.
“We have no idea what might happen,” Workman told the Effingham County Health Committee. “This entire region has a low vaccination rate as compared with the rest of the state and one of my fears is if the Delta variant hits we will have a have a major surge again.”
ECHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp said the health department currently has four full-time contact tracers on staff and six part time.
“If we do have to ramp up again, it will happen fast,” Feldkamp said.
She said the ECHD is already dealing with one variant.
“We have had some cases of the British variant here in Effingham County,” Feldkamp said. “Primarily the State of Illinois is seeing the British variant but they think by fall it will be the Delta variant. So, we’re keeping an eye on that.”
“The Delta variant, which was originally called the India variant, is a double mutation rather than a single mutation,” Workman said.
The Delta variant was first detected in the United States in March and appears to spread more easily and quickly, according to the CDC website. The CDC said with the rapid spreading potential of the variant will cause more strain on health care resources leading to more hospitalizations and possible deaths.
Feldkamp said through July 1 the ECHD has seen 4,761 positive cases of COVID-19 and 7,978 close contacts with people who had COVID-19 and placed in quarantine. She said of the 7,978 close contacts only 10 percent turned into a positive case. She added the ECHD has had 74 confirmed deaths and another 12 probable deaths related to COVID-19.
“Twelve of the deaths were people under the age of 70,” Feldkamp said. “They were in their 40s and 50s.”
ECHD statistics indicate 22,768 vaccines have been administered in Effingham County with 13,282 given by the ECHD. Feldkamp said there are 11,527 individuals fully vaccinated in Effingham County.
“That’s about 33 percent of the county that has been fully vaccinated,” she said. “And, obviously, we want to be higher than that.”
Feldkamp said 81 percent of Effingham County residents 65 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 35 percent of those in the age group 16-64 have at least one dose of vaccine. She said 77 percent of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated while only 32 percent of individuals 16-64 are fully vaccinated.
“We are vaccinating more kids,” Feldkamp said.
Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Feldkamp if a parent was required to be present when administering the vaccine to children.
“They have to have parental or legal guardian consent and they have to be present when the child is vaccinated,” Feldkamp said.
She said they have seen a few breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals who got COVID-19.
“We have had six here in Effingham County that have been documented as breakthrough cases,” Feldkamp said. “We do have evidence of those fully vaccinated that have been exposed (to COVID-19) and don’t have to go into quarantine and in the current time frame have been tested and are not getting sick.”
McCain asked when the health department would see any increased numbers of COVID cases as a result of people gathering for Fourth of July festivities.
“We won’t see anything for two weeks,” Feldkamp said.
Workman said right now the school situation is another concern the health department will have to soon face.
“IDPH is waiting on the CDC to update their guidelines,” Feldkamp said. “The thing we have to remember with school-aged kids is a majority of them are not vaccinated. Junior high down aren’t even eligible for the vaccine.”
“We just hope they let us know sooner rather than later,” She said.
McCain questioned Feldkamp and Workman on how they were able to keep Effingham County schools open last year when some communities had to close their doors.
“We worked really hard and the schools worked really hard. We spoke to them daily to make sure schools could stay open,” Feldkamp said. “We had a couple contact tracers that did nothing but schools. We were lucky we never had to recommend any of the schools (in Effingham County) to go to remote learning.”
“It was a lot of hard work,” she added. “Some school districts weren’t as lucky. They had to go remote.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.