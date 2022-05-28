EWINGTON — Members of the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) gathered at Ewington Cemetery west of Effingham Saturday morning for a Memorial Day service honoring veterans buried there dating back to the Revolutionary War.
“The DAR mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. This memorial honors all of those points. Twenty-nine veterans from six wars are laid to rest here in the oldest cemetery in Effingham County,” said Susan Oliver, regent of the local Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of the NSDAR. The local chapter was founded in December of 1902 and is celebrating 120 years of service this year.
DAR member Shirley Beckmier read “What is a Veteran?” She said a veteran is someone who writes a blank check to the USA for an amount payable up to, and including, his or her life.
“That is an honor,” Beckmier said.
DAR member LoElla Baker read the names of veterans buried at Ewington Cemetery.
Revolutionary War — Charles Moore (no stone)
War of 1812 — Jacob Crooker
Spanish American War — John M. Smith
Civil War — Andrew J. Allen, William R. Allen, Livingston K. Bracken, James S. Brockett, Benjamin W. Carey, Ira M. Carey, Christopher C. Funk, Albert Gamble, Hiram Gamble, Robert Gamble, Joshua Hatcher (no stone), John W. Hill, Benson Jewell, Daniel H. Kagay, Alonzo McCann, William R. Meeks (no stone), Norman Mesnard, John H. Moore, William Riley and John W. Taylor.
World War I — Paul P. Shelton
World War II — Denny Matthews, Murel N. Matthews, Verner Matthews, Ira Page and Walter W. Pocrnich.
Local historian Delaine Donaldson noted a high percentage of the people who are buried at Ewington Cemetery are the earliest settlers of Effingham County.
“They came here with dreams about how this area should develop and how it should grow and what people would be like who lived here,” Donaldson said. “This has always been an attractive area for those who want to raise families.”
But, he said on Memorial Day the focus should on the veterans who are buried there.
“There are many veterans' stones in this cemetery,” he said.
Donaldson told the story of two brothers buried at the cemetery who died in the Civil War: Andrew J. Allen died from the black measles plague in 1861 and his brother, William R. Allen, died from battle wounds in 1862. Both brothers served in Company G, 11th Illinois Infantry during the Civil War.
They are examples of what he said are “sacrifices that family suffer in consequences of those willing to hold this country together."
He led the ceremony in prayer.
“We come before you today in a way of honoring those who have defended this country through the years. We thank you, O Lord, for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and were willing to lay down their lives, and did so in defense of this country and its beliefs.”
Donaldson noted the words King David wrote about 3,000 years ago still apply today.
“It reflects, I think, what we are here about and the bravery of those who have committed their lives to defending this country and the principles of this country through the years,” Donaldson said.
He then read a passage from the 27th Psalm.
“Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war breaks out against me, even then will I be confident. One thing I ask from the LORD, this is what I seek: That I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD and to seek him in his temple.”
The ceremony included taps played by Amanda Maloney and a rendition of “America the Beautiful" by Effingham High School student Joanna Mitchell. The colors were presented by members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 335 of Effingham under the leadership of Scoutmaster Greg Koester and Assistant Scoutmaster Hugh Rosen.
The ceremony was marked by a U.S. flag on a new flagpole that was flown over the cemetery for its first Memorial Day remembrance. Eagle Scout Travis Pearcy from Troop 335 erected the pole last fall as part of his Eagle Scout project. Members of the Boys Scout Troop also cleaned tombstones in preparation of the Memorial Day service.
Boy Scouts participating in Saturday’s ceremony were Austin Lilley, Travis Pearcy, Will Hagerstrom, Peter Rosen and Gabe Koester. Cub Scout Robert Hagerstrom also participated in the event.
