EFFINGHAM — Members of a local group addressing the child care crisis in Effingham County are asking county officials for federal coronavirus relief money to support licensed child care workers.
Johnna Schultz, assistant director at the Effingham Public Library and co-leader of a local group known as the Community-Based Planning Project, made a presentation to the Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee this week in hopes of securing a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds made available to the county. The group is seeking $375,000.
“We have been tasked by Illinois Action for Children in bringing together stakeholders from across our community to talk about child care,” Schultz said. “Right now we have over 30 people coming to our meetings to talk about the need for child care and the lack of it here in Effingham County.”
They created a 15-question online community survey.
“We had it open for nine days and got 254 responses,” Schultz said.
She said the results of the survey so far indicated there are not only waitlists for child care, but long wait times as well. She said the local CEFS Head Start program has 35 children on a waiting list.
“47.5% of those surveyed struggled to find child care at all,” she said. “If you have a child between 0 and 2, child care is really hard to find.”
In addition, she said the tight labor market and state mandates on minimum wage have resulted in many families no longer qualifying for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), a program available through the Illinois Department of Human Services. CEFS also distributed a survey that indicated the top barrier for employment for low-income residents in the county is affordable child care.
“I know people think low-income people sit on their butt and do nothing just to get a check,” said CEFS CEO Kevin Bushur. “That’s not always the case. Low-income people want to work. They just don’t have the financial capacity to have anyone watch their children.”
“Before COVID, it was difficult and now it’s twice as hard to find child care,” he added.
He said there is an immediate need to get more people into the child care field.
“We need child care workers. There are 11 empty child care classrooms in local child care facilities and an estimated 15-20 in-home daycare providers that have closed and COVID was a big reason for those to stop providing,” Schultz said. “That has left us with a deficit of 104 to 380 children without licensed child care services.”
She said 9% of the people surveyed needed evening, overnight and weekend child care services.
“Low pay is a barrier for the profession,” she said.
Schultz said according to a survey taken by Project Child the average pay for Effingham County child care workers is $12-$16 per hour for a classroom assistant, $13.50-$17.50 per hour for a lead teacher, $17-$20.50 per hour for an assistant director and $15.50-$23.00 an hour for a director.
“Johnna has done a tremendous job in bringing this group together,” said Courtney Yockey, president and CEO of the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance and member of the Community-Based Planning Project. “I’m new to the community and definitely have had challenges finding child care for my little girls as well.”
Yockey gave board members a presentation about how the assistance they are seeking would benefit child care workers.
“We want to stop the bleeding,” Yockey said about the lack of available child care workers.
Yockey said the Community-Based Planning Project is attempting to implement a child care worker retention program in Effingham County.
“We are proposing $375,000 of the county ARPA funds to support licensed child care workers,” he said.
He said the support will go to workers in licensed child care centers and licensed in-home daycare providers who have cared for children for at least six months.
The project wants to use the aid money to provide vouchers for qualified child care workers to use at local businesses in Effingham County.
“This would help support the economy as a whole,” Yockey said.
He told board members there are currently 187 licensed child care workers in Effingham County. The money would provide each worker a $2,000 voucher they could spend with an Effingham County business. He said it is important to fill the current child care void created by COVID.
Tax and Finance Committee Chairman Rob Arnold said the county has to make sure ARPA requirements are met, but said the child care issue should be an ongoing concern for the board.
“I believe this is a very worthy cause,” committee member Norbert Soltwedel said. “This is COVID money and not coming out of our tax revenue.”
Soltwedel said the county board should develop an additional program or committee to help support child care in Effingham County in addition to the COVID-related funds.
“I think this is a complex issue and it doesn’t have a simple solution,” Soltwedel said.
The committee voted unanimously to forward the request to the Effingham County Board, pending written verification the funds can be used to benefit a child care worker voucher program.
