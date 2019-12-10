Three years ago the Effingham County Girl Scouts had a membership of 300. Today, there are only 150 members.
“We are half the size we used to be,” said Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Community Engagement Manager Maureen Johnson.
Johnson said it is more difficult to get new recruits than in years past because there are more options and pathways a girl can take.
“You can do Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts or you can participate in basketball, baseball, soccer, gymnastics, dance or something else.” Johnson said. “Twenty years ago there weren’t this many opportunities to choose from.”
“It’s that way across the nation,” Johnson added. “All organizations are down because there is so much competition for everyone to choose from.”
Johnson held a recruitment event for Effingham County Girl Scouts Saturday at Ballard Nature Center in Altamont.
“What I am doing today is running a sample troop meeting,” Johnson said. “It will give them a taste of Girl Scouting and what it’s like.”
Saturday’s event also had another purpose.
“We are trying to build a community and our partnerships, especially with the Ballard Nature Center,” Johnson said.
A total of 9,336 girls are active in the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois council. The council includes 41 counties in southern Illinois with the uppermost counties being Calhoun, Jersey, Macoupin, Bond, Fayette, Effingham, Coles and Edgar. Johnson was a Girl Scout for six years and troop leader for five years before becoming engagement manager for Bond, Fayette, Marion, Jefferson and Effingham counties.
Over the years, Johnson has seen changes in the Girl Scouts.
Today, Girl Scouts provides girls a roadmap for success that focuses on four pillars: STEM education, the outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship. Johnson said Girl Scouts Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Acevedo is making a big push for outdoor and STEM programs that focus on areas like the physics of archery and ag science.
“The modern Girl Scouts of today are more than just about crafts, cooking and cookies,” Johnson said. “I think it’s more fun than when I was a Girl Scout.”
Johnson said one of the important advantages to becoming a Girl Scout is the organization is a single-gender environment. She said Girl Scouts research shows girls can still get intimidated in a public classroom setting and won’t raise their hands in class to answer science and math questions.
“Girls tend to be more timid and less likely to speak up,” Johnson said. “Girl Scouts are more collaborative, less competitive and more about building each other up.”
Girl Scouts has seen an organizational change over the years as well and now has six levels: Daisies, from kindergarten to first grade; Brownies, grades 2-3; Juniors, grades 4-5; Cadets, grades 6-8, Senior Girl Scouts, grades 9-10 and Ambassador Girl Scouts, grades 11-12.
“What people don’t realize about Girl Scouts is that it gets much more fun the older you get,” Johnson said. “Because you have so many more opportunities.”
Johnson said last year one girl was able to travel to India on a scholarship from the Girl Scouts of America, and a troop went to England, France and Italy.
Locally, Johnson said the older Effingham troop is planning to travel to Savannah, Georgia.
“There is a lot of opportunity for travel and there is the opportunity for scholarships,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to get out to see more than what is just around you.”
Johnson said all Girl Scouts are offered travel opportunities at a subsidized cost.
Girls interested in joining the Girl Scouts are encouraged to either email mjohnson@gsofsi.org, sign up at gsofsi.org and click join or call 314-312-1381.
