The National Weather Service advises bitterly cold air will arrive on Friday and remain entrenched across the area through Christmas.
Wind chill readings will drop into the 20s below zero across the area. Some things you can do now to prepare for the cold include locating your cold weather gear, safeguarding exterior spigots if not already done so, and wrapping any exposed exterior pipes.
Significant travel impacts are expected late this week, especially Thursday through Friday, as a strong storm system brings accumulating snow to the area with blowing and drifting snow impacting roads.
Alter travel plans if you can, otherwise prepare now if you must travel. Have your vehicle checked and include a winter survival kit.
