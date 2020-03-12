EFFINGHAM — Hand sanitizer won’t be something shoppers will be checking off their grocery list anytime soon.
The coronavirus is making empty boxes and bare shelves a common site at the Effingham Walmart when it comes to hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes and even toilet paper. Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in recent days and even before that label, folks have been rushing to stores to stock up on toilet paper in case they are quarantined and hand sanitizer as a form of protection against the virus.
Experts at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and the Effingham County Health Department advise that both facilities are prepared if an outbreak should occur in this area.
Area schools, nursing homes and assisted living facilities and even the Catholic diocese are issuing guidelines as a precaution. Colleges and universities in the surrounding area have already extended spring break for their students in an effort to keep COVID-19 away from campuses.
Shortages
Fear of getting the coronavirus and being quarantined has caused some stores to run low on hand sanitizers, alcohol wipes and even toilet paper.
Store Manager Bob Lakin said in his 25 years of working at the Effingham Walmart, he has never ran out of products to this extreme.
“The biggest shortage is hand sanitizer and toilet paper,” Lakin said. “We are getting it in daily, but as soon as it hits the shelves, it’s gone.”
Lakin said recently the store got in 60 cases of hand sanitizer wipes, and the whole supply was gone within four hours. He is currently exploring different avenues to steady the flow of sanitizer and toilet paper products shipped to the store.
Lakin said Walmart corporation is re-diverting a large majority of the hand sanitizer and other products to areas that have been most heavily stricken by COVID-19. He said the combination of the flu season and the outbreak of the coronavirus have even caused vendors to have trouble keeping up with demand.
Locally, Lakin said he is in constant communication with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and the Effingham Police Department to ensure “panicked buying” does not occur. He said the police are monitoring the in-demand products and are helping to prevent thefts of the items.
Walmart corporation is keeping an eye on what the Centers for Disease Control is saying in regards to the virus, and customers may soon start seeing limits on purchasing toilet paper and sanitizers, Lakin said.
“Walmart may be sending signs limiting purchases on what you can and cannot buy,” Lakin said. “It’s kind of the share the wealth card.”
Hospital and health department
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings described COVID-19 as a class of viruses that traditionally cause mild respiratory illnesses across the population. He said the coronavirus is not something new to the world.
“We have seen coronaviruses for many years. What makes this year unique is COVID-19, which seems to be extremely contagious and also carries a higher risk of serious infection and hospitalization and death, especially in people who are predisposed to that, either related to age or other medical conditions,” Jennings said.
Jennings said the virus can become more severe in the older population. Symptoms of COVID-19 include mild upper respiratory illness with a cough or fever.
Jennings said someone who is young with mild respiratory symptoms should simply stay out of the public and take over-the-counter remedies like they would for any other cold. The decision to test for COVID-19 is shared between the clinician and the health department.
“Coming to the emergency room simply because you are worried though you aren’t particularly sick (and) having a typical type of flu-like illness is going to exacerbate the situation, and most likely than not, you won’t be tested for coronavirus,” Jennings said.
Crystal Schutzbach, Communicable Disease Coordinator for the Effingham County Health Department, said if a person thinks they have been exposed to the virus, they need to contact their health care provider, and the provider will call the health department to see if the person meets the criteria to be tested.
Karen Feldkamp, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Effingham County Health Department, said the department has an emergency plan for a viral outbreak. Feldkamp said the plan addresses all kinds of disease outbreaks. She said the department has been planning for a disease outbreak for a long time.
“What we do is based on what is going on in the community, including preparation, what to do and how to recover from it,” she said.
colleges and universities
Eastern Illinois University decided Thursday to extend its spring break through March 29.
“In order to address these new challenges, a number of actions are necessary to protect the safety, health and well being of our university community,” an online message to EIU leaders regarding the COVID-19 virus stated.
The actions include giving students the option of studying remotely from their campus residence or from home after spring break, keeping offices open during the extended spring break and resuming courses March 30, to the extent possible online or other alternative methods.
Faculty are expected to return to work on March 23 to develop the necessary actions to move their face-to-face courses to online or other alternative models, working in close consultation with the Faculty Development and Innovation Center, as well as their college leadership.
There will be no programming changes for students enrolled in internships, clinical or teaching experiences off campus. Graduate students and student workers are to report back to work March 23 as well.
Residence halls and Greek Court will remain closed through the extended spring break. Currently, all EIU events with 50 or more expected attendees are postponed until at least May 1. For more information visit eiu.edu/covid.
Lake Land College announced its spring break will be extended through March 22. However, college offices will remain open. All faculty and staff will continue their regular work schedule.
“The college has activated the Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) and formed a Pandemic Planning and Response Task Force to implement the College’s Pandemic Illness Response Plan,” Lake Land College President Dr. Josh Bullock said in a letter to members of the Lake Land College Community.
Like EIU, instruction will be done online or with another alternative method following the end of spring break. All college events on campus and outside of campus have been canceled until further notice.
For the latest updates, visit the Lake Land College webpage at lakelandcollege.edu/covid-19.
Area schools
Area schools will remain in session, but officials noted they will be closely monitoring the status of the virus for any needed changes.
Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Mark E. Doan said in a letter to parents and guardians the district recently met with all other Effingham County school districts and the Effingham County Health Department to gain additional knowledge and to ensure coordination.
“In Effingham Unit 40, the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities,” Doan said. “With the recently elevated discussion regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the news, we want to take a moment to reinforce preventive safety measures and reference our process and communications.”
The letter said the district will continue to monitor the situation and take guidance from the Effingham County Health Department, Illinois Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Any decisions the district may take moving forward will be based upon the feedback/direction of the professionals in this area,” Doan said. “We encourage our students, staff and families to be mindful of key preventative measures.”
The letter said students, parents and school personnel can protect themselves and others by taking everyday common sense actions from the Illinois Department of Public Health. IDPH recommends students be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school after an illness.
Teutopolis Unit 50 Interim Superintendent Debrorah Philpot said in a letter to students, staff and families, “As you know, many communities have been affected by the coronavirus. The good news at this time is that the health risk to the general public from coronavirus remains low.”
Altamont School District is working on an alternate plan to educate students if in-class learning is suspended.
“At this time, the district is working to provide E-Learning for our students in the case of a school closure,” said Superinendent Dr. Steve Mayerhofer. “Public Act 101-0012 allows school districts statewide to utilize E-Learning days in lieu of emergency days. Teachers will be working in the coming days to prepare studnet5 learning packets and online lessons.”
Churches
The Catholic Diocese of Springfield recently sent to all priests and deacons additional clarifications and guidance regarding precautionary efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The diocese advised parishioners not to hold hands during the “Our Father” prayer at Mass, nor have physical contact with others during the Sign of Peace. Regarding the distribution of communion, the diocese recommended ceasing the distribution of the Precious Blood (wine) via the chalice as receiving it is not required during the Mass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.