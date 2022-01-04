Jack Schultz was relaxing on vacation in Florida a year ago when he learned that the United States Capitol had been breached by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.
Schultz, a Republican, voted consistently with his party for people such as former Gov. Jim Edgar and the Bushes. He admired the national leadership of U.S. Senators John McCain and Mitt Romney.
But he did not warm to Trump the way most local voters did.
“I was not impressed with how he conducted his business affairs, how he stiffed a number of subcontractors, the number of bankruptcies that he went through and the way that he treated women and immigrants,” said Schultz, who is retired after a long tenure as the founder and CEO of Agracel in Effingham.
The events of the Iraq War had soured him on national politics, but he saw the attack on the Capitol as a new low. He was angry that citizens had breached the barrier separating the public from their representatives and swarmed the seat of federal political power.
“I was aghast that it had happened at all, but more importantly, that it had happened at the time that a transfer of power was occurring in the U.S. government,” Schultz said. “That made the actions not just an insurrection or a demonstration, but an attempted coup.”
Schultz’s opinion isn’t all that common in Effingham County, where Trump received 15,006 votes, or 78.76%. The eventual victor, Joe Biden, received 3,716 votes, or 19.51%.
But his opinions and the opinions of others show just what happened in and around the Capitol on Jan. 6 remains a point of contention for many. There are many like Schultz who believe the breach was an attack on American democracy itself, while others like Mary Jo and Bruce Kessler of Altamont believe the events were something that had been bound to happen due to what they felt was the cultural decline of the country.
“The way this country is going, I really thought there would be more riots in the streets like they did in the south and northeast when this country was being formulated,” Bruce Kessler said. “If you watch that crowd real closely, they had some paid people in there to keep stirring it up.”
The Kesslers are frustrated by what they feel is a double standard between supporters of Trump who were caught in the crowd that day, who were arrested on federal charges, and other criminals who may have gotten a lesser sentence for what they felt were more serious crimes.
“They turn around and let 40 convicted felons out on our streets,” Bruce said. “We’re going in total reverse as to what our country’s about.”
The Kesslers also think it’s unfair protesters in D.C. were treated differently in the court of public opinion than protesters against social injustice.
“I think the country was upset about some of the protesters (in summer 2020) going the wrong way about their feelings,” Mary Jo Kessler said. “They were being too evil in their thoughts. They were trying to kill instead of discuss their differences.”
If it is possible to bridge the gap between the two sides on the events of Jan. 6, it will likely take some time. Schultz said Republicans are being dishonest to themselves about what happened that day, considering the statements of many condemning the attack immediately following and what they are currently saying today.
“They are being dishonest to themselves and the American people with how they have changed their tune on what occurred,” Schultz said.
The Kesslers still believe Trump won the election — even as Biden enters his second year as commander-in-chief. Despite all evidence to the contrary, they hold out hope that the country can move on what they feel is the right track — with Trump in charge.
“Let’s hope they (Republicans) can regain Congress,” Bruce Kessler said. “That would be the only way to shut this downhill slide that we’re on. I think President Trump can come back and take on whoever the (Democratic) candidate is in 2024.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.