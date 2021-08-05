EFFINGHAM — “Cases are surging across the entire region,” Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said this week as the local transmission rate for COVID-19 moved from “substantial” to “high,” according to the CDC.
“The delta variant is a lot more infectious,” Workman told the Effingham County Health Committee on Tuesday.
He said there have been a few breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals who have gotten the virus, but stressed the importance of vaccination to prevent serious illness or death.
“A person is better off being vaccinated than not being vaccinated,” Workman said.
“Statistically, you are in a much better position if you are vaccinated. Almost all of our cases are unvaccinated individuals,” added ECHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp.
She said most recently the department is seeing more individuals getting COVID-19 that are in families who are not vaccinated.
“We’re pretty sure the cases we are seeing currently are due to the delta variant because we are seeing more people flipping from being a close contact to actually having COVID. That rate appears to be increasing quite a bit as opposed to where it was six months ago,” she said.
Feldkamp said that six months ago, people in close contact with people who were infected were not getting COVID as often as they are now.
“Six months ago we would see a positive case and they would have five close contacts, where one or two of those close contacts would convert into a positive case. Now we are seeing all five of them becoming positive with COVID. So, we think that is probably the delta variant.”
Workman said the CDC COVID tracker website also includes vaccination information. It’s at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home.
“It was really interesting to see areas where the highest COVID cases right now are be the areas where vaccination rates are the lowest,” Workman said. “It’s really apparent if you inspect the maps.”
Feldkamp said right now the Effingham County vaccination rate isn’t climbing very fast.
“It’s not the vaccination rate we would like to see,” she said. “A week or two ago, we were at 32 percent and today we are at 35 percent. We are just not increasing at the rate we need to.”
“One of the biggest things we are hearing is people saying it doesn’t really matter if you get vaccinated because vaccinated people are getting COVID right now,” Workman said. “Sure, we have a few breakthrough cases, but your odds are still a lot better if you’re vaccinated than if you’re not.”
Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Feldkamp if more people were getting vaccinated.
“We have seen a little increase to date,” Feldkamp said. “We had 100 appointments and we did 95 of those. So we are seeing a little bit on an increase.”
“Today’s clinic was a Pfizer clinic in which kids 12 and older are eligible to get that vaccine,” she said. “Most all of the first doses we gave today were kids under the age of 18.”
Feldkamp attributes the increase in vaccinations in younger individuals to parents getting their children prepared for school.
McCain asked Feldkamp if health department staff were seeing any children get sick after taking the shot.
“As of right now, we are not hearing a lot about adverse reactions,” Feldkamp said. “We do have a system in place that if someone does contact us about an adverse reaction we report it to the CDC and the state so they can track all of those.”
McCain asked Workman and Feldkamp how many weeks it would take to see what impact the Effingham County Fair may have on COVID cases.
“There is a lot of speculation the delta variant will spread through the community faster than the original variant,” Workman said.
“So, I’m curious to see what happens on the 21st, two weeks after the fair,” McCain said.
“There are quite a few events going on that could potentially spread it very fast,” Workman said.
“We saw an increase associated with the Fourth of July this year,” Feldkamp said. “So, we’ll just have to watch it, but it wouldn’t surprise me.”
Committee member Elizabeth Huston asked Feldkamp when they would offer kids younger than 12 the vaccine.
“That is the hard part we are running into now. We get calls every day from parents who have kids in junior high and elementary school that say they want to get their children vaccinated, but it’s not an option right now,” said Feldkamp.
Workman said he predicts students younger than 12 will be able to get the vaccine sometime in October.
McCain pressed Feldkamp on how often local COVID statistics are updated.
“We send out a press release every Friday in reference to how many cases we had in the previous week,” Feldkamp said. “I anticipate at some point we will have to go back to a daily press release.”
Feldkamp said under CDC guidelines Effingham County was at a “substantial” transmission rate last week.
“The CDC has moved us up to high transmission rate this week,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.