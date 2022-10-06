EFFINGHAM — With the hopes of educating and recruiting the next generation of Effingham County’s workforce, numerous companies from multiple industries in the area met with students on Thursday to expose them to an array of career options.
High school students from all over the county and surrounding areas toured local industry facilities and discussed potential careers with company representatives for the Effingham County Chamber’s Trades, Skills and Manufacturing Day.
Lucinda Hart, president and CEO of the Effingham County Chamber, played a major role in organizing the events of the day. She said the number of students at the event increased significantly this year.
“We had about 330,” Hart said. “It is way more than past years. Last year we had about 200.”
According to Hart, the goal of the chamber is to improve the perception students may have about careers in manufacturing by providing them with a better understanding of a wide array of career opportunities.
“Some of the perception is that manufacturing is all ‘blue collar,’ but there’s so many types of jobs within these industries – from accounting to tech. There are just so many. We want to expose the students to as many job opportunities that are available and the skills as well,” Hart said.
This year, the chamber integrated trades and skills into what used to simply be Manufacturing Day.
“This year we did combined trades and skills with manufacturing, so we had, for example, Dan Hecht, the Y-Yard. We had some other companies that were not manufacturing, like Akra Builders,” Hart said.
At one of the many booths in the Effingham Event Center Thursday was Kelly Conard, who represented Flex-N-Gate, a company that produces automotive parts and systems at its Effingham facility. The company began operating in Effingham in the fall of 2021 and joined Trades, Skills and Manufacturing Day for the first time.
Conard said the company produces products for Ford F-150 and F-250 trucks, and they also do work with Tesla. She said they are primarily responsible for producing the lights for these cars.
“We build the Ford lighting for the Ford,” she said.
“We also are working at Tesla on the hybrid truck that’s coming in as well. We’re doing the light beam for that on the front and some on the back.”
Conard said the company works to ensure that a good portion of their workers are from the Effingham County area. According to Conard, the company is already growing fast, which means there will be plenty of job openings in the near future.
“We want to keep everything as local as possible,” Conard said
“We’re looking at around 300 employees by the end of January, but over the next few years it will increase dramatically.”
Another company that caught the attention of students was Stevens Industries, which builds cabinets and similar items for hospitals and schools. The company touted a wide variety of job opportunities at the event. Sarah Zerrussen said the company recently opened a child care facility in Teutopolis that provides the company’s employees with convenient and affordable child care.
According to Zerrussen, the facility opened Oct. 3, and is already providing child care for a number of families in the area.
Effingham High School junior Spencer Fox was one of the many students who showed an interest in potentially working for Stevens Industries. He said even though he is still unsure of what he wants to do in the future the Trades, Skills and Manufacturing Day has improved his understanding of what the different careers and companies are like.
“I like how many options they have,” he said. “It made me realize that there’s so much more that goes into what each company does.”
Effingham High School senior Clayton Crooker participated in the event Thursday. When asked which company or industry stood out to him the most, he said he’s interested in engineering and found the county’s various automotive companies to be the most appealing.
“Flex-N-Gate and Dan Hecht. Those are the companies that stood out to me the most.” Crooker said. “It’s keeping my options open for the engineering and stuff like that.”
Crooker also said his perception of the car industry changed for the better Thursday.
“It made the car industry a lot better looking,” he said.
Promoting a Vision for Effingham County Project Coordinator Brittany Sunderman said it is important for companies to begin recruiting high school students in the area early because they will become a part of Effingham County’s workforce some day and many are unsure or unaware of the career paths they will take.
“They’re really trying to get in from the ground floor up because these are the things these kids are going to get into. They just don’t know it,” Sunderman said.
Sunderman also said there is a misconception among many students that they need a college degree to earn a decent living, which is why one of the chamber’s goals was dispelling this myth.
“He said their CEO started as a laborer, and now he’s the CEO,” she said, referring to the head of AKRA Builders. “We can do this without a college degree. You’ve just got to work hard.”
She said students were excited to hear about the entry-level pay the different companies offer, which she believes will encourage more of them to develop skills that are currently in high demand. She said some of these students could start by making $24 an hour at some of the companies.
“Now, we need those skills more than ever, so this is a great time to learn,” Sunderman said.
Among those sponsoring the event were the Krusteaz Company, John Boos & Company, the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota, EVAPCO, Peerless of America, Probst Auto Body, Sherwin Williams, Three Z Printing, Y-Yard Auto and Truck and EJ Water.
