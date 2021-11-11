EFFINGHAM — A strong wind and a cloudy sky wasn’t enough to keep local veteran organizations from holding this year’s Veterans Day service in downtown Effingham Thursday morning.
Hosting this year’s ceremony was American Legion Post 120 of Effingham, with several other local veterans organizations participating. Post 120 Sergeant-at-Arms Bill Copple served as master of ceremonies in place of Post 120 Post Commander Tyler Koester, who couldn’t be present.
Josh Layton, veterans service officer for the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs, served as keynote speaker. Layton is a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in Japan, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and currently serves in the Marine reserves.
“I would like to thank the veterans, families and community showing your support for Veterans Day,” Layton said.
Layton recognized Marine Corps veterans attending the ceremony marking the 246th birthday of the Marine Corps.
“Veterans Day is for veterans who served their country and came home. But it can’t be forgotten for those who didn’t make it home or those who couldn’t be here today,” he said. “When service members come home, all injuries are not physical. Some are mental and cannot be seen by the naked eye.”
He recognized veterans, family members and the support networks that work with veterans when they return home.
“Please continue the fight, because we are our brother’s and sister’s keepers,” he said.
He noted the connection between all veterans.
“The one thing all veterans have in common about their service whether they were in one month, one year or years in the service is the friendships and camaraderie they made,” Layton said.
When a veteran comes home after serving in the military, Layton said they change in different ways when they come back to a civilian lifestyle. When he came home, Layton said he was honored to have served his country and went to college on the G.I. Bill.
However, Layton admits he didn’t want anything to do with the military.
“I just wanted a clean slate,” he said. “But my passion for serving didn’t end at the end of my service.”
He said serving as a veteran service officer he hears a lot of stories from veterans of heroic and sad times they experienced while serving that could fill novels.
“When talking to them, they all had the same thing in common: They didn’t enjoy going through the mountains. They didn’t enjoy the sand pits. They didn’t enjoy the hot weather. But they missed the camaraderie and the friendships,” Layton said.
“Please, if you see a veteran, thank them for their service. Ask them what it was like to serve. Let them tell their story. If they don’t tell their story, their story will be lost in history,” he said. “For those Vietnam veterans in the crowd today, welcome home.”
Participating in the service were members of the Effingham American Legion Post 120 Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman VFW Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, 40et8 Voiture 1439, along with two local Boy Scouts Troops, 335 and 3 of Effingham.
Cornerstone Church Lead Minister Jim Nash gave the invocation and benediction and Pat and Julie Zuber sang the national anthem. Joe Pontious raised the flag for the ceremony and Matt Stead played taps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.