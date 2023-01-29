EFFINGHAM — Local bookworms made their way to the Effingham Public Library Friday morning to meet and hear from the author of a recently published children’s book.
The book, “Drawn Together – A Class Act,” was written by Effingham native Mary Ellen Eversman, who spent a portion of her day Friday signing copies of her new book for a number of fans of all ages.
Eversman’s visit at the library included refreshments and a customized cake, which had the cover of Eversman’s new book printed on it.
Proceeds from the book are going to help fund Family Mental Health Support in Effingham.
Eversman said she made mental health a major theme in the book because she wanted to write something that could help raise funds for Family Mental Health Support, a mental health support service in Effingham geared toward helping families in the area.
According to Family Mental Health Support Board Treasurer Sue Heth, FMHS educates families about mental health and provides them with helpful resources.
“It’s not a counseling service. It’s a place people can go to relax if they want to,” Heth said.
A group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Throughout the process of putting the book together, Eversman worked closely with Heth, who Eversman said she has known for quite some time.
Heth also has a special connection to the illustrator of “Drawn Together,” Avery Greider.
“Her granddaughter, who is 9, did the illustrations, which I think really make the book,” Eversman said.
Eversman’s story takes place in a special education classroom where each student is unique, and the children — one of whom is autistic — learn what might be seen as a weakness is actually an overlooked strength.
“It shows how their ideas are turned around with a little education and a little respect,” Heth said.
Heth said the book was written primarily for fifth grade students, but there are questions in the back that she believes teachers and counselors could use to facilitate constructive conversations.
“Drawn Together” isn’t Eversman’s first book. Copies of several of her other children’s books, including “Mrs. Celery Stalk Takes a Walk” and “Hershey’s Secret,” were on display at the library Friday.
Eversman said she’s been writing stories since she was a child but didn’t begin officially writing until around 1997.
Since then, she has written books on a variety of subjects that include history as well.
“I’ve probably wrote about 29 books,” Eversman said.
Eversman credits her creative and childlike mind for her ability to write.
“It helps to have an overactive brain and a creative imagination,” Eversman said. “Never lose the child in you because the child is the one who can play.”
Eversman said she feels somewhat of an obligation to share her gift of writing with as many people as possible.
“I just try with the gift God gave me to encourage people to make other people happy, make their day better,” she said.
Copies of the book can be ordered by calling Family Mental Health Support at 217-248-2330.
They can also be purchased at the FMHS office at 202 North Banker St. in Effingham.
A copy of the book costs $8.50 while delivered copies of the book cost $10.
