As restrictions are lifted, the arts and culture sector in Illinois recognizes that continuing to get their audiences and communities vaccinated is important for safely getting back to in-person arts activities.
Artists in 24 regions across Illinois are creating over 72 pro-vaccination projects this summer as vaccines are now widely available.
“Art is an obvious choice in sharing the message about the importance of vaccination, and our local artists are excited to be part of this larger project,” says Johnna Schultz, Assistant Director of Effingham Public Library.
Local artists Tytia Habing, Abby Hartke and Liz Jackson will use visual art to highlight the importance of vaccination for rural communities: Habing’s photography project will ask “Who are you getting vaccinated for?” while Hartke and Jackson both plan to use digital artwork. Hartke’s theme, “Vaxed Up,” reflects on the can do attitude of Rosie the Riveter. Jackson will use an art deco approach to create a series of digital posters that support a safe return to experiencing bookstore and cafes.
Vaccination is especially important to the arts and creative sector. Even as the state moved to Phase 5 on June 11, lifting restrictions on restaurants and businesses, many cultural centers and venues remain closed and are still managing capacity limits and project decreased revenue due to state social-distancing recommendations. Vaccination is important to the arts, so that the industry can return to bringing communities together.
These projects are made possible by a collaboration between Arts Alliance Illinois and Johnna Schultz, Effingham Public Library.
Participating regions include Aurora, Bloomington, Carbondale, Centralia, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur, DuPage County, East St. Louis, Elgin, Evanston, Galena, Galesburg, Joliet, Lake County, Mattoon, McHenry County, Oak Park, Peoria, Quad Cities, Quincy, Rockford, South East Suburban Chicago (Dolton, Calumet City, Lansing), South Suburban Chicago and Springfield.
