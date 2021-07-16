In late May, Effingham Public Library Assistant Director Johnna Schultz got a call from Arts Alliance Illinois, a nonprofit group which advocates for arts resources and policies. They were looking for artists to work on a project tackling vaccinations.
Schultz, who has found and shared grants for artists in the past, jumped on the chance.
“They were actually trying to find artists in different parts of the state,” said Schultz. “Typically this kind of stuff, it all happens in the northern part of the state.”
Chicago-based Arts Alliance Illinois was looking for three artists from two dozen regions throughout the state. The group provided funding to hire these artists to create pro-vaccination works with the goal to inspire people in under vaccinated areas, like rural towns in southern Illinois, to get vaccinated.
Among Illinois residents 12 and over, 55% have been fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Nationwide, 56.2% of that population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But in Effingham County, just 34% have been fully vaccinated.
“We are a neutral space — we don’t check vaccine cards,” said Schultz. “But we do want a healthy community. Art is powerful. It makes us think about our decisions in life.”
Schultz, within a few days of being contacted, found three artists from the Effingham area to participate: photographer Tytia Habing, multimedia artist Abby Hartke and digital artist Liz Jackson.
Habing, a professional photographer with a background in landscape architecture, has worked with the library before.
Last year, Habing created a photo installation throughout downtown Effingham showcasing the faces of local teachers, administrators and students. That project was funded through Illinois Humanities in partnership with the Effingham Public Library.
This time, Habing created a photo series titled “Who Are You Getting Vaccinated For?” which shows people meant to represent the people we love. The photos are meant to inspire reflection on the question in the title of the series.
“I had COVID at one point and got really sick,” said Habing. “I’m pretty pro-vaccine.”
Beyond her personal connection to the issue, Habing added that it was a good opportunity to continue to put out new work.
“The arts have really slowed down. It’s certainly picking back up a little bit but I didn’t have anything else going on, so yeah I want to do it for sure,” Habing said before a pause.
“And improve vaccinations,” she added.
Hartke is a student at Eastern Illinois University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, where she’s been exploring various mediums — ceramics, sculpture, collage. For this installation, she chose a series of digital illustrations, riffing on the famous World War Two poster featuring “Rosie the Riveter.”
Hartke said she chose the motif intentionally to make a point about the people who downplay the importance of vaccines. Her series is called “Vaxed Up.”
“The people who weren’t gonna take to it, they could just be like, ‘Oh, it’s propaganda,’” she said. “And yes, it is, in a sense. But at the same time, it’s still trying to get a message across.”
As to what drew her to the project, Hartke said she was inspired in part by her grandmother. When Hartke’s aunt visited the family from North Carolina, she saw how the Teutopolis community responded to the pandemic and was seriously concerned for Hartke’s grandmother. Fearing for the elderly woman’s health, Hartke’s aunt invited her to come to North Carolina.
“It was a big heartache for her and everybody else too, because she really didn’t want to go, she really didn’t want to leave,” said Hartke.
Jackson recently decided to go back to school after taking a break from education and is studying at Eastern Illinois University with a concentration in 2D studio art. Jackson also works part time at the library, which is where she made the connection with Schultz, who asked to participate in the project.
While Hartke enjoys painting and sketching, she’s recently started working in digital illustration, which is the medium she chose for this project in a series called “Return to Your Passions”
“I wanted to create a series of art pieces inspired by vintage posters,” she said. “I then decided to create images around returning to things you love to do in a safe way, such as going to cafes, book stores and live musical performances.”
Jackson, echoing sentiments from Habing and Hartke, said this is a great opportunity to work on commission, earning some money for her work and expanding her portfolio. Beyond that, she said she hopes her series makes an impact on the world, if even in a small way.
“My hope is that it will inspire someone to consider getting the vaccine,” said Jackson.
Habing and Hartke have posted their series on the social media platform Instagram, @tytiahabing and @abbyhartke, respectively.
All three artists will be distributing prints throughout town and at the library within the next few weeks.
