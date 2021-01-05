Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently issued 9,219 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions. The move comes as he announced the Illinois State Police removed all eligible arrest records from their databases, 490,000 records in total.
This is all due to the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, passed in 2019, which legalized recreational marijuana and outlines several kinds of court and police records that qualify for either automatic or voluntary removal. Low-level crimes and misdemeanors go through an automatic process.
In Effingham, police and court officials have also been removing records to comply with state laws. For conviction records, Effingham County Circuit Clerk John Niemerg handles removing them, or “expunging” them.
“If you looked it up, it would say it doesn’t exist. It has been obliterated from the public record,” Niemerg said. “Like it never happened.”
This goes as far as physically destroying and removing some older records, such as those on paper or microfilm.
Eligible convictions are first compiled by state police and delivered to the Prisoner Review Board. If a conviction was for a Class 4 felony, the state’s attorney for the jurisdiction in which that conviction took place can object to the case being eligible for expungement, which is then resolved in a hearing.
The review board will then recommend eligible convictions to the governor for a pardon. The governor then decides whether to accept or deny the recommendation. Pardons issued by the governor are given to the Illinois attorney general, in this case Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who then files a request with the circuit clerk where the conviction occurred to expunge the record. The circuit clerk then expunges the record and sends an order to law enforcement to expunge records related to the conviction as well.
“It’s a tremendous amount of work,” said Niemerg, who has served as the final step in this process for Effingham County.
So far, he’s removed records for 219 cases.
“The expungement part was probably pretty simple compared to what had to happen before,” he said.
Niemerg expects there to be more convictions he’ll need to remove as the state police continue reviewing records.
In addition to conviction records requiring a governor’s pardon, certain arrest records also are eligible for automatic expungement. Law enforcement agencies like police departments and sheriff’s offices handle these internally.
Arrests for possession and dealing under 30 grams of the drug that occurred before June 25, 2019, are eligible for automatic removal. Arrest records created between 2013 and 2019 were supposed to be expunged by Jan. 1. Records created between 2000 and 2012 need to be expunged by Jan. 1, 2023. Law enforcement agencies have until Jan. 1, 2025, to remove all eligible records.
Of the 102 counties in Illinois, 10 – including DuPage, Kane and Peoria counties – have expunged all their records for eligible arrests, four years ahead of the statutory deadline.
Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon has also been overseeing records removal for his office, though he says the process has taken a toll.
“It was quite burdensome,” said Mahon.
“There was a crunch because of everything that was going on,” he added, referring primarily to the pandemic.
“This is sort of an unfunded mandate,” he said, pointing out that the new requirements didn’t come with any expanded funding or provisions for local agencies to pay overtime. Still, the sheriff expects his office will meet all of the deadlines as they come up.
“We’re happy to do it. We don’t make the laws, we just follow them,” he said.
City police in Effingham have also been removing arrest records. Steve Fehrenbacher, who manages records and evidence with the Effingham Police Department, says it’s his role to follow Illinois law, though expunging all of the records will take more time.
“We are in compliance with everything,” said Fehrenbacher. “All of ours are up to date.”
Neither the sheriff nor Fehrenbacher know how many records have been expunged so far in their departments.
Marijuana-related offenses that aren’t eligible for automatic removal may still be expunged, but require a court petition filed by the convicted party. Arrests tied to sexual and violent crimes, delivery on school grounds, trafficking or possession of marijuana plants are not eligible for expungement.
State-level officials view these pardons and record removals as a good thing for the state.
“As we near the end of the first year of Illinois’ new legal cannabis industry, I am heartened by the progress we have made towards undoing the harms dealt by the failed war on drugs,” Toi Hutchinson, Pritzker’s senior marijuana adviser, said in a statement. “Eleven states in the nation have legalized cannabis for recreational use, but no other state has done the important work we’re doing here in Illinois, where equity intentionally takes center stage.”
As part of the legalization law, a portion of tax revenue from the legal sale of marijuana must be put toward the expungement process. For convictions that require a court petition, these funds go toward legal assistance through the New Leaf Illinois initiative that connects eligible Illinoisans seeking to remove convictions from their record with 20 nonprofit organizations that provide free legal representation and information on expungements.
“Statewide, Illinoisans hold hundreds of thousands low-level cannabis-related records, a burden disproportionately shouldered by communities of color,” Pritzker said in a press release. “We will never be able to fully remedy the depth of that damage. But we can govern with the courage to admit the mistakes of our past — and the decency to set a better path forward.”
Illinoisans with an arrest or conviction for marijuana seeking legal aid can visit NewLeafIllinois.org or call the New Leaf Illinois hotline at 855-963-9532.
Raymond Troncoso of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
