EFFINGHAM — Effingham residents are feeling the effects of rising bills after the transition many in the city recently made to Ameren as their electric provider.
Effingham is part of a municipal electrical aggregate, which was formed with other surrounding communities, including Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon and Paris as well as Coles County. The aggregate formed with the goal of giving the municipalities involved more buying power in their electricity rate negotiations with suppliers.
Until December of 2022, the electricity rate for residents included in the aggregate was 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour.
Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller explained that the aggregate was unable to find a satisfactory bid as the contract neared its expiration.
“The aggregate went out for bid, and the rate came back at roughly the same rate of Ameren, which roughly at the time was 12.20,” Miller said. “The group made the decision to not lock all of our residents in for three years at that rate.”
Instead, the city let the contract with Energy Harbor expire, causing the switch to Ameren.
Before that switch, residents were sent letters informing them that they had until Feb. 7 to opt out and sign into separate individual contracts.
Miller said there is little to nothing the city can do to lower the electricity rate at this time, but added he expects the aggregate to meet again after a year under Ameren to seek a better rate.
“There’s really nothing we can do,” Miller said. “The market was creeping up all along. We were just fortunate enough to be locked into a low rate at a good time.”
Miller said there have been some misconceptions regarding the city’s switch to Ameren that has led to some confusion, especially among those who weren’t included in the aggregate to begin with.
“You have to be essentially a resident or a business with a very low usage to even be on this aggregate,” he said. “You can be in the city of Effingham and be on your own contract.”
Effingham residents Ken and Sharon Hutson were just a couple of the many local Ameren customers who have seen their utility bills increase since the city and several other surrounding communities automatically made the switch to the energy provider.
“It was about $100 more,” Sharon Hutson said.
Despite the increased rate, Sharon Hutson said her husband has never been one to save on utilities, so they haven’t made any significant adjustment to their electricity usage.
Larry and Karen Reed of Effingham said their electric bill has doubled since the city switched to Ameren in December.
“They’re way too high,” Larry Reed said.
“He just paid a $389 electric bill,” Karen Reed said.
The Reeds say the recent rate increase has only made things more difficult as the price of many things is increasing.
“It’s not good, not for the common, ordinary household person,” Karen Reed said.
Also rising recently is the cost of groceries, which Karen Reed said she has to buy a decent amount of to feed the two teenagers she has at home.
Additionally, Larry Reed was critical of President Joe Biden, blaming him for the country’s current economic woes. He said Biden ignored issues like inflation and rising utility rates in his State of the Union speech Tuesday.
“As far as I’m concerned, Biden has destroyed the economy,” Larry Reed said.
To save some money during the winter months and combat the rate increase, Karen Reed said they have slightly lowered their thermostat and added a blanket to their bed.
“He turned it down a little bit, but that’s about all,” she said.
Dave Hoesli of Effingham said he and his wife have also seen a significant increase in their electricity bill in recent months.
“It went up about $100 a month,” Hoesli said. “Usually it would run anywhere from $130 to $150.”
Now, Hoesli is paying nearly twice as much as he used to on his monthly electricity bill.
“Our last bill was like $250 or something,” Hoesli said.
Hoesli recently entered into a contract with a different provider, but they have yet to see their rate improve since December.
“The city quit doing that, so I had to find my own,” Hoesli said. “We just switched over to it.”
Despite the increased energy rate, the Reeds, the Hutsons and Hoesli have all said they have no plans to switch to alternative energy sources like solar.
Aaron Wilson, the owner of America’s Groove Record Store in Effingham, said his January utility bill increased by about 25-30% from the previous month.
He also noted that February tends to be one of the more expensive months for his business because he has to keep his shop warm on cold winter days.
“I’m really mostly concerned for this next one,” Wilson said. “It’s usually my biggest.”
In addition, the building in which Wilson’s record store is located doesn’t hold heat very well. He compared the structure to a garage.
“I’m heating and cooling this gigantic garage,” Wilson said.
Wilson is worried that last month’s high utility bill indicate that February could come with an even higher bill.
“My bill last month was the biggest I’ve ever had,” Wilson said. “It hasn’t been that cold either.”
Due to the current cost of energy, Wilson has been trying to save some money on utilities by keeping his thermostat at a cool temperature.
Rich Jenner, owner of Crossroads Vendor Market at the Village Square Mall in Effingham, said the recent utility rate hasn’t had too much of an impact on his business, despite his previous concern that the rate would go up in 2023.
“It may have bumped up by $50, maybe,” Jenner said of his January electricity bill. “It wasn’t devastating.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.