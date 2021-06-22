The founder of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness, Shannon Nosbisch, is a little concerned about the use of the newly approved drug Aducanumab to treat the disease.
“I really don’t know why the FDA approved it,” said Nosbisch, who received a 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. “In the company (Biogen) trials, the participants had to take brain scans every month to make sure there was no brain bleeds with this drug that could cause additional problems.”
Aducanumab was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, stirring controversy because of its high cost and questionable benefits, according to the Associate Press. The news service said the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates the annual cost of the program will be more expensive than any drug on the market that Medicare covers. The foundation estimated if only 500,000 Medicare recipients were prescribed the drug, it would cost Medicare over $29 million a year.
The out-of-pocket expense per person enrolled in the Medicare program would depend upon each individual’s insurance coverage. If the patient has supplemental insurance in addition to Medicare, the out-of-pocket cost would be less.
Late last year an 11-member FDA Advisory panel group voted almost unanimously against recommending to the FDA approval of Aducanumab. Dr. Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard University became the third member of a FDA advisory panel that opposed the use of the Aducanumab and stepped down after the FDA decision to approve the drug, according to a resignation letter written by Kesselheim and obtained by The Associated Press. The other two stepping down were both expert neurologists.
Nosbisch said she is a little wary about the drug right now. She said the drug will only be given to patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.
“There are a lot of people who will not meet the qualifications to get the drug,” Nosbisch said. “I’m not sure if this drug is going to work or not.”
She said the drug reduces the amyloid plaques in the brain.
“However, they have found in studies that it does not necessarily help the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease by reducing the plaque. This is another reason I am not sure it’s going to do any good,” Nosbisch said.
“I really hope it does. But, I’m not real confident it will just from what I’ve read,” she said. “We’ll just have to see.”
Nosbisch said right now there are only a handful of drugs that have been around 20 years doctors prescribe for Alzheimer’s disease. She said at first they prescribe Excelon (rivastigmine), Razadyne (galantamine) and Aricept (donepezil), then later add Namenda (memantine and donepezil).
“Everybody is desperate to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. The people who have Alzheimer’s and families of people who have Alzheimer’s are wanting to find something that will prevent it or help them cure it,” Nosbisch said. “It’s such a devastating disease.”
She said when Alzheimer’s patients forget their memories, like when they got married, can’t remember they had children, forget their names, or get to the point where they can’t care for themselves, it can be devastating for families.
“People are just reaching for anything that might help,” Nosbisch said.
Locally, founder of MyMemoryWorx and Brain Health Gerontologist Kelly Willenborg said her approach to dementia patients is non-pharmaceutical.
“I’m kind of biased, because if someone is willing to give us five weeks and $250 many of my dementia clients are raising their cognitive scores anywhere from two to eight points,” Willenborg said. “It’s hard for me to get my head around the high cost of the drug or any other pharmaceutical for that matter.”
Biogen, the maker of Aducanumab, said a typical year’s treatment could cost a patient up to $56,000, according to AP Health writer Tom Murphy.
Willenborg said the research she has read about the clinical trials had mixed results and is concerned about the current acting Commission of Food and Drug Administration Janet Woodcock’s decision to approve the use of the drug despite a FDA advisory panel’s advice against approving the drug.
“She has been under fire for being friendly to the pharmaceutical industry,” Willenborg said. “And that concerns me.”
She said people living in rural America do not have the access to neurologists like they do in larger communities.
“People are already driving a notable distance,” Willenborg said. “People are driving 60 to 90 miles just to see a neurologist.
“We look at our intervention to augment the medications that they are taking,” Willenborg said. “We see medications as a necessity, but it is not always the full answer to dementia.”
Willenborg said she wants people to know she is doing evidence-based work with her mind and mobility cognitive stimulation.
“It’s difficult for me to jump on board. Most of the folks I work with have dementia and they are hungry for better solutions.
“I’ve been pitching to local clinics and hospital institutions how we have a wide gap in cognitive care in our community. My crusade is to find how we can narrow that gap,” she said.
“Will introducing medications help that? It absolutely will, but are we being overzealous from pressure from lobbyists or have we jumped the gun. I just don’t know.”
