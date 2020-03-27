In the current time of need, Lake Land College has taken steps to help support local hospitals.
Lake Land College Allied Health programs on campus and at the Kluthe Center have gathered and donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals.
Some of the items donated to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon include gloves, protective gowns, hand sanitizer, masks and sanitization wipes
The college has also donated several boxes of isolation gowns, shoe covers and disposable masks.
“Lake Land College benefits from our partnerships with area health care facilities and wants to support our local organizations whenever possible,” Josh Bullock, Lake Land College President, said. “We are very grateful to the healthcare professionals in our area who are working around the clock to keep our communities safe. As many of these individuals are our own Laker Alumni, please know how very proud we are of your commitment to your profession.”
