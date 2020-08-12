The Wendlings are ingrained in farm life.
Jake Wendling grew up on a large farm in the Mason area that cultivates soybeans, corn and wheat. His wife, Erin, grew up in rural Watson on a hobby farm.
“My dad didn't farm full time but we always had animals,” said Erin.
So, there was no question the couple would raise their children to love farm life as well.
“We encouraged helping early on,” said Erin.
Although the Wendlings do not live on a farm, the Wendling children – Eli, Hayden, Melia and Lydia – get experience helping on their grandparents' farms.
Having a full-time job, Jake works part time on his family's farm nearby. The kids go with Jake to the big farm. They also spend a lot of time at their grandfather Allen Birch's farm. But each child has their favorite aspect of farm life.
Eli, 9, loves climbing the grain bin – under supervision of course – helping with the baby calves, unloading semis and working with Dad and Grandpa.
“He likes the opportunity to learn new things,” said Erin.
Melia, 11, loves horses. The Wendlings have two of them on their homestead that Melia likes to ride. Rain or shine Melia goes out and takes care of the horses, making sure they have food and water every day and grooms them.
Melia also likes helping raise Silkie chickens. She has 13 babies this year.
“She has kind of started her own Silkie farm,” said Erin.
The Silkies are kept at Grandpa Allen's farm, where Melia goes about every day to check on them and play with the inherently calm creatures.
Six-year-old Lydia also is an animal lover. At home, she can be found regularly playing with the cats and dogs. At the “big farm,” she plays with the kittens and helps Grandma Sara Wendling count baby calves. When she's not doing that, she likes to climb hay bales with her cousin.
Hayden, 12, loves getting to see the animals and working with grandparents. He also loves helping Dad Jake and learning new things.
While the young Wendlings each have their own niche on the farm, they all have one thing in common when it comes to helping – teamwork.
“They definitely like doing stuff together,” said Erin.
