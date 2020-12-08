EFFINGHAM — Effingham High School freshman Evie Ballard thought she knew what to expect from a high school play. She had been in shows in middle school and had friends who had done them at EHS.
When she got to EHS this fall, she was confronted with something altogether new: Writing a podcast.
Ballard and eight other Effingham High School theater students are preparing to present the school’s fall show. Because COVID-19 has upended live performances, the show, “Life, Death, and Love in COVID,” is an original podcast modeled after radio plays.
The play will be released in three parts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18, 19 and 20 on the group’s YouTube channel, which will be linked on the Effingham High School website.
“We wrote it, produced it and edited it by ourselves,” said Ballard. “It was really cool to set up a podcast.”
With the show a little over a week away, Ballard is starting to have the pre-show nerves that visit most actors at some point.
“I’m excited. I’m also a little nervous,” she said. “I’m nervous that people won’t like it.”
The change in format is a response to the challenges of teaching and learning during a pandemic. In-person gatherings are limited, some students are learning remotely, and some families are wary of letting their students do extracurricular activities.
The show’s director, Tracie Riley, asked herself: “How am I gonna do a fall play?”
That’s when Riley had the idea to do a podcast, inspired by old radio dramas. Audio-only productions peaked in popularity decades ago, but the medium is finding a renaissance thanks to podcasting, with shows like Night Vale Present’s “Welcome to Night Vale” and Public Radio Exchange’s “The Truth, Maximum Fun’s Mission to Zyxx,” all finding success in recent years.
“We have a three-act, three-night podcast,” Riley said.
Each act will be released on successive nights. The show will be free to listen to, but listeners will be encouraged to donate to the theater department.
The show, which was entirely recorded over Zoom calls, features characters talking and grappling with living, loving and dying in the age of COVID-19.
“It’s totally a Hallmark production,” Riley joked.
Riley is a theater veteran, having studied theater at Illinois State University and worked for several productions in the past. Though she’s experienced in several forms of theater, Riley and her students ran into problems putting together this show.
“None of us have ever launched a podcast,” she said.
This led to a few delays in production. Part of that was writing the entirely original script while not being able to meet in person.
“We’ve all only ever met on Zoom,” said Riley. “We had those 7 o’clock Zoom meetings where everything we talked about the day before went out.”
That virtual writing collaboration also included musical composition. One of the students involved in the production volunteered to write original music, with intro and outro music, as well as emotional flourishes throughout the show.
Because the play was written and produced in house, the costs for it have been next to nothing compared to the school’s spring musicals. This comes at a convenient time because the EHS theater program, which is usually financially self-sustaining, hasn’t recovered from the cancellation of “Willy Wonka” earlier this year.
“The spring musical pays for our shows,” said Riley. “Shannon Hinkle’s musical is the reason there’s a theater department at EHS,” she added, referring to the school’s longtime musical director.
Knowing that putting together a musical in the time of COVID is risky, Hinkle is already planning ways to ensure that this year’s musical will go on.
“Our main thing is just trying to squeeze out some opportunities for the students,” said Hinkle.
Still, opportunities aren’t always as inexpensive as the fall play. With the costs of costumes, set, and the rights to perform the show, the total price tag for a musical at EHS ranges from $8,000 to $14,000, according to Hinkle. This year, she’s putting on Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which drives that cost up because of high royalty fees.
The spring musical is planned to be shown at the Effingham Performance Center, which can safely fit eight times the number of people that the school’s auditorium can, which means that Hinkle could make up costs for the show through ticket sales.
Hinkle is also trying a few things to cut costs and modernize the show, which will be her last with EHS. The scenery will all be projected, rather than built, and the costumes will be rented from The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan. Hinkle is a member of the theater’s Board of Trustees.
Hinkle hopes that the risks of COVID-19 will subside enough that by April, people will feel comfortable coming to the musical.
In the meantime, Hinkle is excited about Riley’s work with the fall production.
“I love that she’s embracing technology and giving students those opportunities,” Hinkle said.
Effingham High School’s podcast play was written by Ellie Macklin, Jarrett Swan, Evie Ballard, Callista Denoyer, Veronika Mumma and Jonathan Coffin. The show was performed by its authors and Christopher Grupe, Christian Dison and Kyra Hazelton. Music was written by Callista Denoyer.
