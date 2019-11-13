EFFINGHAM — Visitors to the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library had the chance to get warm and fuzzy with the help of some feline friends recently.
The Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary brought adoptable cats and kittens to the library, where patrons got the chance to snuggle with the furry felines while enjoying tea, coffee, snacks and a good book. The one-day-only cat café was the brainchild of library staff member Dylan Jackson.
Jackson said he was inspired by the cat café trend that originated in Taiwan and can now be found all over the world.
“Honestly, I was thinking, ‘I really want to visit a cat café.’ Then I realized why not just bring one to Effingham? I found that several other libraries had hosted similar programs, which provided models,” Jackson said.
Much like cat cafés across the world, the local version introduced visitors to several adoptable cats. EARS Cat Manager Alice Hatcher said she hoped the cat café would result in the adoptions of the variety of cats EARS volunteers foster.
Running around the library’s Workman Room were black, calico and orange and white kittens. Several young children eagerly chased after them.
Kaitlin Hoene of Effingham and her daughter, Emmaline Hoene, 4, are frequent visitors to the library. Kaitlin Hoene said her daughter is an avid reader and also a young animal lover.
“She likes anything that has to do with moms and babies, whether its people, farm animals, anything. She loves it,” Kaitlin Hoene said of her daughter’s book preferences. “The kittens are perfect for her.”
Emmaline Hoene joined Newton native Stacey Ping on a large yellow chair as Ping held a black kitten named Squeaky. Ping said she has two calico cats of her own, and a cat café is something she has always wanted to visit.
While Ping was in Effingham for another reason, she said the cat café was the reason she stayed in town Friday afternoon.
“I had heard about it on Facebook. My daughter lives in Nashville, (Tennessee,) and they have one down there, and I’ve always wanted to go to one,” Ping said.
For Hatcher, the cat café made her reminisce on the many cats and kittens she and her husband, Dennis Hatcher, have bottle fed, watched grow up and get adopted. Alice Hatcher has worked with EARS since it began 10 years ago and said it is something she will do until she is unable.
Hatcher described her husband as her “right-hand man” when it comes to taking care of the cats. She estimated that she’s helped over 2,800 cats in just the past few years.
Hatcher said when she sees a cat adopted out of EARS, it is somewhat bittersweet.
“There’s a satisfaction that when you take a cat that needs help, take care of it and see it adopted, there’s a heartache that goes along with the rescue,” Hatcher said. “Seeing them go to a good home takes away that heartache though.”
While the cat café is not expected to be a reoccurring event at the library, Jackson said he’s hopeful the library can replicate the event in the future.
Jackson said he was pleased to see so many young people interacting with the animals and also reading while they did so. It was great seeing everyone so joyful, too, Jackson added.
“Everyone is smiling. The cats just make them happy,” Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.